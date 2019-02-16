An Indian Army officer of the rank of major was killed on Saturday in an explosion along the Line of Control at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, ANI reported.

The soldier lost his life while defusing an improvised explosive device, according to NDTV. A jawan was injured in the blast, which occurred around 3 pm, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand told the Hindustan Times.

The officer and the soldier spotted freshly dug soil on a dirt track while out on patrol, said unidentified Army officials. “They were checking the spot when blast took place which caused the death of officer and injured a soldier,” they added.

This comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the state’s Pulwama district. The Jaish-e-Mohammed used a suicide bomber, identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, to carry out the attack.