political economy

West Bengal’s economy is picking up. But is it enough to attract big industry?

Mamata Banerjee is pushing for private investment. Is this merely an exercise in political messaging, with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha election?

by 
Mamata Banerjee with Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Mittal at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 | PTI

West Bengal is often stereotyped as a state of bandhs, gheraos and strikes. So the 2018 edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit last week presented a somewhat-incongruous picture: the Mamata Banerjee government managed to gather India’s top industrialists as well as delegates from 32 countries in Kolkata to pitch the state to them as an investment destination. The summit drew investment commitments of Rs 2,19,000 crore, with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani punning, “West Bengal is becoming Best Bengal.”

Despite the optics, Banerjee is walking a tight rope. She and her Trinamool Congress
came to power in 2011 in West Bengal on the back of their 2008 agitation against the Left Front government’s forcible acquisition of farmland for a Tata factory in Singur town. Yet, even as it cemented her status as West Bengal’s tallest leader, the agitation angered industrialists. Now, in her second term as chief minister, Banerjee is trying hard to rectify this image and sell the state to big industry.

Poor tax revenue

Since the Trinamool came to power, West Bengal’s economy has actually done well, even in the absence of big-ticket investments. In 2015-’16, for example, as the Indian economy grew by 7.3%, West Bengal’s economy grew by 12.02%. Between 2012 and 2015, West Bengal was the third-fastest growing big state in the country. The growth was driven by the agricultural sector, the state’s largest employer. In 2015-’16, the agriculture sector grew by 5.55% in West Bengal as against 1.1% nationally. The state has also achieved success with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; it boasts the largest number of such enterprises in the country and recorded the highest bank credit flow to the sector in the past five years.

But all this has done little to help the West Bengal government’s tottering finances. It is under a mountain of debt. While Banerjee often blames the Left Front for leaving her with this burden, her administration has not solved the problem fast enough. In its first term, the Banerjee government managed to reduce the share of debt in the gross state domestic product by 9%. But, as this piece in the Mint points out, this decline was nearly the same as under the previous Left government of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. As of 2016, West Bengal’s debt to gross state domestic product ratio was the third-highest of any state. At the same time, the state has been unable to shore up its finances, with the tax revenue to gross state domestic product ratio significantly lower than the national average.

False start

These tottering finances were the reason the Left had attempted to change its image from an agrarian communist organisation to one that was even willing to forcibly acquire farmland if that was what it took to bring in big industry. Today, the Left would note with some schadenfreude that those same factors are squeezing Banerjee enough for her to now vigorously court industrialists.

Yet, as the numbers show, Banerjee’s courting of big industry has not yielded much. The total investment promised at the 2018 Bengal Business Summit, for all the hoopla, amounts to less than the commitments made at the 2017 and 2016 editions. Moreover, much of this is notional. Like Gujarat, where the concept of organising highly publicised investment summits was pioneered by Narendra Modi when he was chief minister, there is a stark mismatch between commitments and actual investments.

For example, the steel plant promised by the OP Jindal group during the Left’s rule was eventually inaugurated by Banerjee on January 15. But instead of the promised investment of Rs 5,000 crore, it is only a Rs 800-crore plant. While this downgrade was largely driven by the global financial crisis and the coal block scam, it is a reminder to not take investment promises tom-tommed by politicians too seriously.

Land question

Land is the axe hanging over Banerjee’s head. West Bengal is densely populated and, like in other states, industrialists look to the state government to act as the middleman and buy land for them. Banerjee campaign in Singur was vindicated in 2016 when the Supreme Court held that forcibly acquiring land for a private corporation’s business needs could not be said to serve the public purpose and declared the Left’s actions illegal.

This emphatic victory, ironically, places Banerjee on the horns of a dilemma. She cannot take the political risk of publicly going back on her position – vindicated by both the popular vote and the courts. Even the slightest hint of deviation from this policy could deliver a stinging blowback. Banerjee has often claimed the existence of a land bank in the state but is yet to put it to use for big industry.

Given these bottlenecks, it remains to be seen if the Bengal Business Summit can catalyse the industrial revival of West Bengal, or just remain a messaging platform for Banerjee to shore up her national aspirations in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.