If simultaneous elections become a reality, India will turn into a ‘managed democracy’

Money, muscle power will dominate electoral politics.

PTI

For long, commentators in the West have termed Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “managed democracy”, one that retains the pretence of free and fair elections and the rule of law but in reality is all choreographed. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of holding simultaneous state and parliamentary elections – which was discussed by a parliamentary committee for the first time last week – becomes a reality, India will join the club of the world’s managed democracies.

Like all Modi slogans, his clarion call to hold simultaneous elections is extremely seductive. Don’t we middle-class Indians abhor the idea of frequent elections? Wasteful expenditure, noisy campaigns, political rallies blocking roads and disrupting our lives, frequent imposition of the model code of conduct and stalling of development works. These are some in a long list of complaints against the phenomenon of recurring elections. The solution to India’s chronic underdevelopment may perhaps lie in the panacea of holding one mega election every five years. Once a party is elected and governments are formed, they should get down to work and bother about seeking the people’s mandate only after five years. Maybe then, India will catch up with China. Big projects will take off. Bureaucracy will be more committed, the Opposition less strident, civil society more disciplined. Well, how compelling is this narrative?

Modi had been pushing this narrative for four years now. But with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections around the corner, he has decided to push it with renewed vigour. In television interviews earlier this month, he positioned it as the next big reform. The president’s address to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the budget session, reiterated it. To transform it into reality, Modi will have to rewrite some of the basic principles of our Constitution.

Centralisation of power

India has been conceived as a federal republic. There is a vertical division of powers between the Centre and the states. Modi, quite astutely, is not talking about disturbing this. He only wants the state governments to be elected along with the Central government. But what happens if no party forms the majority government in one or more states. Since there cannot be a re-election, that state will per force be ruled by the Centre until the next elections. This means five years of President’s Rule for states that do not deliver a clear mandate. It does not end there. The phenomenon of governments failing to complete their term is quite common in our country. So, if a government, coalition or otherwise, falls mid-term, that state will be placed under Central rule for the remainder of the term.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have a long history of dismissing duly elected state governments on specious grounds. Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are cases in point. The once-in-five-years election rule will enhance the political incentive for the Centre to dismiss duly elected state governments, since the constitutional obligation to hold elections within six months of dismissal will no longer exist.

Some may argue that this may not entirely be the case. In case a state government falls, nothing stops an alternative government from emerging from the existing Assembly composition. In theory, yes. But in practice, such alternatives will invariably coalesce around the party in power at the Centre. Recent history is living evidence of this.

Crippling the Opposition

Worse, the spectre of the Centre ruling states, even without the people’s mandate, will not remain restricted to the provinces. In case a duly elected Union government loses its majority before it completes its term, there will be two options. It will either continue in power, regardless of its minority status. Or an alternative coalition with a majority will have to materialise. But the odds are stacked heavily against such a possibility. There are various valid reasons for this. Governments at the Centre have become quite adept at using the intelligence and investigation agencies at their disposal to blackmail and coerce their political opponents. If the Congress invented this art, the current BJP regime has mastered it. In such a scenario, the possibility of alternative governments being formed on the strength of the arm-twisting prowess of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, and not on the basis of a common minimum programme, is a real one. It is not that such scenarios do not play out today. The problem is that once the Opposition knows that elections will occur only after a fixed five years, it will be more vulnerable to such pulls and pressures. The denial of the remedy to seek a fresh public mandate will cripple the Opposition.

In short, simultaneous elections will turn India into an authoritarian state, with the mere appearance of a federal democracy.

But that is only half the story.

Contrasting mandates

Recent history shows that people vote differently in different elections. In the 2014 general elections, voters in Delhi gave the BJP all seven Lok Sabha seats. But in elections to the Capital’s 70 Assembly seats in January 2015, they rejected the BJP – which had 282 Lok Sabha seats – and elected 67 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party. Similarly in Bihar, people chose Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) in the Assembly elections 18 months later.

There is serious doubt that such contrasting mandates will materalise if state and general elections are held simultaneously. Regional parties, with a fraction of the resources national parties have, will find it difficult to explain to the masses the agenda for the state election as opposed to the national agenda. Money and muscle power will further dominate the electoral landscape. The more resourceful a party, the greater its control over the narrative.

There is a real danger that smaller players like the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will get noised out in the din of general elections. Also, in the event of a wave in favour of one of the national parties – like the Congress in 1984 or the BJP in 2014 – people may choose to ride that wave. The electorate will be deprived of the opportunity of self-correction. That would be dangerous for our democracy.

Reduced diversity in elected governments will lead to greater centralisation of power. Chief ministers will wait for the nod of their boss at the Centre. Civil society, the press and government institutions will be further shackled.

One is not sure how far Modi is willing to go to convert this idea into reality. He will certainly have to drastically alter the Constitution, besides enacting new laws. But one thing is for sure: if the idea comes to fruition, India will cease to be a liberal, constitutional democracy. Like Russia, we will become a managed democracy.

Ashish Khetan is chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of the Delhi government and a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.