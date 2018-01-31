Many people have elaborate back stories to their names, as an ongoing conversation on Twitter shows. It all started last week with users of the social media platform sharing stories of how they got their names – some unique, some not quite so.

One of the first tweets on the subject to gain traction was by Jane Voss.

My name is Jane because the night before I was born my parents went to a restaurant and they couldn’t decide between Jane or Anna. So they had the whole restaurant vote on which name. Strangers decided my fate. https://t.co/CycevjqRk0 — Jane (@jane_voss) January 24, 2018

In her tweet, Voss included someone else’s tweet. And a week later, the “How I Got My Name” chain was a trend all over the world.

My senior quote was “My parents couldn’t afford a real Mercedes” because it’s a real and funny story of how I got my name and it didn’t get approved because it’s not “inspirational” and it’s “stupid” — benz (@mvrcedes) January 31, 2018

My name is Madison because my mom liked some movie that had a mermaid named Madison on it🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ucnrbFrosq — Madi🤙🏻 (@mand3rson577) January 24, 2018

My name is Maya because when my mom was pregnant with me my parents went to the Wisconsin Dells and my dad thought a lifeguard named Maya was hot https://t.co/qwKOggDJPZ — maya rowe (@maya_rowe) January 24, 2018

Turns out that Indians, too, have colourful tales to tell about their names. For instance, Bhagirathy’s father Samudram (which means ocean) thought it would be a good idea to name his children after rivers.

My name is Bhagirathy because.... my father's name is Samudram (meaning: ocean) and he named all his kids based on rivers. https://t.co/30vrpWgqvl — Rathy (@iRatzzz) January 30, 2018

The conversation thread also shows that Indians have a propensity to name their children after gods, or to use religious references. Sharanya was named so after a verse that contained the word in the Hindu religious text Devi Mahatmya. Shibesh was named after the Hindu god Shiva by his mother just to appease his grandmother.

My name is Sharanya because of the sloka from the Devi Mahatmyam that contains it, which my parents chanted while pregnant w/ me. They decided to give me a different, more beautiful, more uncommon legal name when I was born though. But call me by this one. https://t.co/nL9gCinnxS — Sharanya Manivannan (@ranyamanivannan) January 29, 2018

my name is Shibesh coz Mom said Hell No to Grandma who wanted "Priyam" (to rhyme w cousins' names) but Ma also wanted to throw grammy a religious bone



about half my family still calls me Priyam https://t.co/WYGeBnZUOr — Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) January 30, 2018

One of the most popular tweets in the chain is by Pakistani user Bisma, so named because together with her brothers, their names form the Arabic phrase that means “in the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful”.

My name is bisma and my brothers are abdul rehman and abdul raheem because

Bismillahirahmaniraheem https://t.co/zzLHVeDT7u — Bisma. (@bayxar) January 27, 2018

Some users shared more innocuous stories – such as parents wanting to avoid stereotypical names or giving their children the most common names available because they did not know any better.

my name is harnidh because my dad didn't want me to be the butt of 'haha all punjabi names end with neet/preet/meet/jeet' jokes. https://t.co/LGoBrtLna4 — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) January 30, 2018

My name is Shreya because all new parents in Calcutta in 1989 decided that this was a terribly unique name for their babies https://t.co/z4izf9BnxP — Howling Cat 🌕 (@shreyilaanasuya) January 29, 2018

My name is Deepti because Chashme Baddoor was a big hit in 1981. https://t.co/O91ujIRBH0 — Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) January 29, 2018

My name is Thejaswi because Udupa means "moon" and @ksudupa therefore thought it's a good idea to name me after the writer Poornachandra Tejaswi. So we're both "Bright Moon" https://t.co/JqMW5u5Vry — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) January 30, 2018

My name is Zehra bc my parents don't know how to spell Zahra https://t.co/SD7qcHU4IJ — ✨ (@museturbating) January 27, 2018

And sometimes, the name one is given morphs into strange versions over time.

My name is Salil ‘cause my mother liked Bengali names and had decided ‘Salil if boy, Sujata, if girl’ her nods to Salil Chowdhury + Bimal Roy. Bhakts call me Zalil, Khalil or Salim. Literate bhakts call me Ashlil. Illiterate ones ask why i have a Muslim name. It is Sanskrit, duh https://t.co/De5sPu1Z9e — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) January 31, 2018

Others had hefty stories to tell. Meghnad was named after the astrophysicist Meghnad Saha while Krish Ashok thought he was named after a great king but later found that his parents had rather more mundane thoughts.

I was named after Meghnad Saha, the Astrophysicist, because my grandfather was a big admirer.



My family really didn't think of the "Haha! They burnt you lol!" jokes that would haunt me every dussehra for the rest of my life.



Fun Fact: He was also a Member of Parliament in 1952. https://t.co/E7iOHp6AOu — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 30, 2018

I used to think I was named after the Mauryan emperor, but I found out later that I was named after the suburb in Chennai where I was born (Ashok Nagar), which in turn was named for an Ashok pillar that was the local landmark https://t.co/nfKyMDcUtC — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) January 30, 2018

But, perhaps, the story that is easiest to relate to for most people is that of Abby Kiefer, who just kept it real: