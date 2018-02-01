Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s decision to deliver the Budget 2018 speech in “Hinglish”, a mix of Hindi and English, drew strong reactions on social media.

This is the perhaps the first time in the history of India that a Union Finance Minster chose to include Hindi in the Budget speech, which many believe was a strategic attempt to reach out to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core constituency in India’s northern states. Jaitley said the Budget would focus on farmers and agriculture and Hindi could have been a tool to take the Budget directly to this section of the population. But many wondered why he thought all the farmers in India understood Hindi.

Sometimes I think Hindians have no other business other than looking at India as a single entity and alienating different linguistic and cultural groups. So called imaginary divide is out in open by alienation of other demographic populations. #HindiBudget https://t.co/YFboNpKlTo — Thangadurai (@Thanga67) February 1, 2018

Many also pointed out that it was the non-Hindi speaking states which contribute most to India’s Budget.

Top 5 states contributing to budget are all non-Hindi. First time budget speech in Hindi. Not officially printed in non-Cowbelt languages either. Clearly those you loot do not need to know they were looted. Those who get the loot need to know how much they got. #Budget2018 — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) February 1, 2018

Hindi First, rest can just donate to the exchequer. https://t.co/M8ZnTYwsNl — Suhruta Yajaman (@syajaman) January 31, 2018

Why is the FM delivering budget speech in Hindi? What about the people who don’t speak Hindi? South India contributes more revenue than rest of India. Don’t they deserve better ? Stop this Hindi imposition! — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) February 1, 2018

Jaitley’s difficulty with Hindi did not go unnoticed.

Seems @arunjaitley is not at all comfortable with Hindi. Language wise this will go down as the most opportunistic budget speech! — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) February 1, 2018

Mr.Jaitley is visibly struggling with some of the words. #HindiBudget — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 1, 2018

Many covering the Budget speech live on Twitter had problems understanding the Hindi parts of it.

I will live tweet the budget. This is if I understand what's being said, since apparently chaste hindi is being used. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) February 1, 2018

There were also those who referred to the differences in content of the English and Hindi parts of the speech.

Interesting difference in style and content in the Hindi and English sections of the Budget speech. Focus in Hindi sections: women (LPG connections), farmers, sanitation. Also more conversational, less new schemes, more restatements/extensions of existing ones in Hindi section — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) February 1, 2018

Since Budget is being presented in Delhi; Jaitley is following odd-even scheme switching the English-Hindi pages

#Budget2018 — Prakarsh Airan (@prakarsh_airan) February 1, 2018

As usual, memes were made on the Hinglish speech with people trying to guess what the speech said. This meme invoked a famous Tamil movie scene and wondered if Jaitley was stating that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in people’s accounts by “February 30”.

Hindi is an official language of India and English an associate official language. In the Census 2011, less than 30% of the population declared Hindi as their mother tongue. In the Parliament, members need to take the permission of the chair if they want to speak in languages other than Hindi, English and Urdu. During the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime, Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was given to sprinkling his Budget speeches with couplets from Tirukkural, an ancient Tamil work of Tiruvalluvar. But the main speech was delivered fully in English.