Price of development

‘Destruction, not development’: Plan for Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple sparks anger

Residents claim that the Uttar Pradesh government wants to raze over 160 houses to build a 400-metre-long corridor between the shrine and the Ganga.

by 
Reuters

The Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to construct a corridor between the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the river Ganga has run into opposition from local residents.

The 400-metre long corridor, estimated to cost around Rs 450 crore, is supposed to provide devotees “clear access” to the temple after taking a ritual dip in the Ganga. The residents allege it is designed merely to make it more convenient for VVIPs to visit the temple, which is regarded as one of the holiest Hindu shrines in India.

Varanasi has played host to several high-profile visitors in recent years, most notably in December 2015, when Japanese premier Shinzo Abe attended a grand Ganga Aarti ritual with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plan would require demolishing over 160 houses and possibly several smaller shrines, many of them of historical and cultural significance, residents contend. City authorities, however, refuted these claims, stating that only encroachments will be removed.

Padampati Sharma, a veteran journalist who lives near the temple, articulated the anger of many of his neighbours when he wrote a Facebook post describing now the project would imperil the city’s cultural heritage. “What even Babar and Aurangzeb could not do, Yogi Adityanath’s government will,” Sharma wrote in Hindi, referring to the Mughal emperors who are alleged by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindutva organisations to have razed some Hindu shrines, including in Varanasi.

Sharma said he realised his 175-year-old home was marked for destruction when officials of the Varanasi Development Authority arrived for a survey on January 29. He has threatened to immolate himself if his home is demolished to make way for the corridor. “Now there will be war, enough of begging,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sharma and other residents of the area have formed Vishwanath Mandir Virasat Bachao Samiti, an organisation dedicated to “saving the cultural heritage of Varansi”. They have also held a series of protests over the past two days, and more are planned, demanding the government abandon the project.

“This is Kashi, it is not any other place,” explained Sharma. “How can you develop it on lines of Sabarmati riverfront [in Gujarat] or Gomti riverfront [in Lucknow]. Every place in this city has history, this is not development but destruction.”

A protest against the proposed development. Photo credit: Facebook/Padmapati Sharma
A protest against the proposed development. Photo credit: Facebook/Padmapati Sharma

‘Staying illegally’

The Kashi Vishwanath project was apparently formulated eight years ago, only to be shelved by the successive governments of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party. It was revived when the BJP under Adityanath took over early last year. “This project was rejected by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav and it is ironic that it is being taken up by this regime” which has always projected itself as a defender of the Hindu religion and culture,” Sharma said.

Nevertheless, the BJP government seems inclined to see the project through. Adityanath visited Varanasi on January 31 and spoke to the officials about it. “The project was conceived years ago,” said Vishal Singh, secretary of the Varanasi Development Authority who is nodal officer for the project. “Only now there is political will, so it has been revived.”

Refuting residents’ allegation that the proposed corridor will displace scores of families that have been living in the area for ages and destroy historical places, Singh said, “It is just wrong information spread by vested interests. A lot of people are staying there illegally. They have build houses within historical monuments, some people are even living in temples. Anything that has any historical importance will be protected.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.