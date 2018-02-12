book fairs

In photographs: Even in its new venue, the Kolkata Book Fair held on to its indefatigable energy

This is the one time every year that indie voices of publishing and writing in Bengal can be heard.

by 
Chandrima Pal

Most Bengalis cannot be bothered with the idea of waiting in queue for anything. (Even during demonetisation, the queues in Kolkata ATMs were decidedly shorter than in other parts of the country). But they do not mind the wait when it comes to things that matter – football tickets, Durga Puja pandals, the first batch of soft sandesh at Nakur, the best cuts of tender meat at their local butchery on a Sunday morning, and their favourite authors at the Kolkata Book Fair.

And therein lies a paradox. There may not be half a decent bookshop for the serious and discerning reader in the city anymore. But there is no stopping the hundreds and thousands, for whom the Book Fair is the annual, unmissable ritual.

So even as the Kolkata Book Fair – which has just winded up its 43rd edition – self-titled the largest such event in the world, shifts venues, hosts Man Booker winners and floods the ground with digital displays, it retains its cottage industry feel. Perhaps that is what gives the event its unique timbre. It would be a shame, if the Kolkata Book Fair were to be corporatised or wrapped in steel and glass.

It has certainly has come a long way since its dusty, chaotic, delightfully clumsy early days at the Kolkata maidan. With the city trying to hold on to and assert its cultural identity in the face of a national backlash, the Book Fair, just like the Durga Puja, has become a powerful symbol of Bengali pride. Even if with some robust political muscle behind it.

At the new venue this year, Central Park in the north-eastern neighbouhood of Salt Lake, the Book Fair fetched compliments for its bandobast. No dust, no coughs. Lots of space to walk around. Drinking water. Food. Clean toilets. It has also been a great venue for the side shows that splash the book fair with carnival colours.

A cycle rickshaw has been converted into a pretty prop that carries books by poets you would have never heard of. A crowd settles down to listen to a baul belt out “songs of life”. Children hop around with paper crowns on their heads, carrying everything from telescopes to comic books and balloons. Smart management trainees try to engage the crowd in a quiz: “No googling please,” they urge.

A weatherbeaten woman accosts you, “This time we have a new author...she is brilliant, do give her a try.” An elderly gent selling booklets on the environment is happy to pose for everyone. Another septuagenarian is deep in conversation with a young couple, telling them why they need to pay just forty rupees to encourage a brave new voice in literature.

Elsewhere, a young boy is holding up a placard that says: “Detective stories in a completely new style, Rs 30 only.” In the “Little Magazine” arena – where literary journals that are pure labours of love with little economic hope – it is always about discovering new but somewhat feeble voice of dissent as silver-haired publishers converse with women with flowers in their hair and fire in their eyes.

Art college students sell picture postcards and scores of other struggling artists offer to make you look prettier on their canvases. There is a song here, a dance there, a freak show somewhere else and plenty of gimmicks strewn all over the fair ground.

Tea and coffee, pakodas, “fish fries”, cutlets, pastries...all of them disappear from paper plates as the crowd swells abd streams in and out of the hundreds of book stalls at the fair ground.

The Kolkata Book Fair is indeed a glorious celebration of every stereotype, every cliché and every trope that the city has been bestowed with. And from the looks of it, nobody seems to mind.

Yes, you will find the ruling party’s centrally located arena devoted to the prolific author-poet leader, rubbing shoulders with jewellery brands, Gujarat tourism, software security companies, and auto majors. Renegade authors, poets and cult publishers vie for their share of the wallet with yogis and momo sellers. You will also notice how most of the pavilions, large or small, have selfie-friendly walls – the perfect backdrop for a Facebook or Instagram post. But you will also wonder why a shop selling old maps and atlases is such a big draw, and marvel at the fact that travel and wildlife writing has its own loyalists.

This fair has never been as much about the big daddies of publishing, who are now drawn like moths to the flames of litfests and the more commercially significant World Book Fair in Delhi. No, this festival celebrates the small, independent voices which get heard once a year, every year. It is also a huge public platform for displaying vernacular publishing. Which could explain why it holds a special place in the heart of Bengalis, whose children may have discovered Ray and Tagore in English first.

You may have misgivings about that hideous car on display, wrapped in a banner that reads: “Boi porun, gari jitun.” (Read a book, win a car). But then you hear an announcement: Ten-year-old Souvik has been separated from his family. Presumably, he was lost in the pages of a book.

You walk away as evening descends and little white balloons rise into the air from the illuminated fair ground. And you may be forgiven for thinking all is well with the world after all when there are so many people in it who love books.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.