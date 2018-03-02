This month, the cover of Malayalam women’s magazine Grihalakshmi features the photograph of a woman breastfeeding an infant. “Mothers tell Kerala, ‘please don’t stare, we need to breastfeed,’” says the headline. The cover story is part of the magazine’s “breastfeed freely” campaign to mark International Women’s Day (March 8). It aims to encourage a public acceptance of women tend to their newborns openly.

In addition to prompting heated discussions, the magazine, published by the Mathrubhumi group, has become the subject of a court case. A Kerala advocate had moved a district court against Grihalakshmi under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, according to reports on Friday. The complaint alleges that the photograph is “lascivious in nature, appealing to prurient interests and tends to degrade the dignity of womanhood”, said LiveLaw.

On social media, opinion has been sharply divided on the cover, with some people lauding it as a bold move by the magazine and others panning it as a publicity gimmick.

Rare that a popular magazine has gone brazenly bold to put the point across! Hope the readers see it in the same light and relevance! Great job #Grihalakshmi ! Bold and beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/VRFoKkZrN2 — Jaideep (@Mr_JD_Anjali) February 28, 2018

Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, from @mathrubhumieng, has this new cover. It says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed"".



WOW. Unusually bold. pic.twitter.com/Nwz6nAF0Fk — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018

Promoting breastfeeding is a must. Not extremely sure about making a publicity stunt out of it. Why the need for making a public spectacle out of something so personal? — Sreeram (@trikaranasuddhi) March 1, 2018

Breastfeeding in d open is common sight & never was/is shameful in India.What IS shameful is that a stupid magazine is trying to potray d Society as lecherous & itself as a crusader of feminist cause tying motherhood in words,soft porn in pictures & emotions as soundtrack!!! — Visweswar V V (@vvvisweswar) March 1, 2018

However, beyond mere outrage, there was also reasoned criticism against the magazine’s decision to use a model instead of a lactating mother on the cover. Some also pointed out that while ostensibly taking a progressive stance by encouraging free and open breastfeeding, the magazine reiterated patriarchal norms by choosing to adorn the model, Gilu Joseph, with a sindoor and a mangalsutra, both markers of a married woman.

Agree that the campaign attends to a social issue and that a lot of these questions are misplaced. But to keep the nipple of a non-lactating stranger in the suckling mouth of a baby? Who gave a thought about the portals of infection opened to the baby? #Grihalakshmi — Govind Sreekumar (@thegovindspace) March 1, 2018

Excerpt from @thenewsminute story on @Grihalakshmi_ campaign



To all those who think “only very few men would look at feeding breasts sexually” - this is as much about them as about men and women who shame women for #breastfeeding publicly. It’s that SHAME which needs to change. pic.twitter.com/mjqjFXT35i — Ardra Balachandran (@ardramaanasam) February 28, 2018

I support breastfeeding in Public & support women liberation but what I see in this pict is not a mother but a Model. The cause is right, the thought is right & to break the taboos in India is courageous & forward thinking but this was not supposed to be a modeling event — Rachna (@Rachna_KG) March 1, 2018

Some social media users pointed out using a model did not take away from the message of the campaign. The News Minute spoke to people working for Grihalakshmi, who said that they chose Joseph for the cover because it would have been hard to find a breastfeeding mother willing to be photographed, even though many were happy to share their experiences with the magazine.

A relevant initiative from #grihalakshmi. No one should have to watch their baby cry simply because of unnecessary social constraints. And yes, they used a model. How many mothers would've dared to come forward for the photoshoot, you think? Let's not sway away from the issue. pic.twitter.com/ScVmUn8ZCo — Aathira Maria Jose (@Aathira_MJ) March 1, 2018

To say that a magazine coverpage showing a mother breastfeed is trying to titillate audiences and is cultureless is wrong at so many levels. Its such a pure natural process ... #grihalakshmi stop shaming mothers for breastfeeding. #breastfeeding — Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) March 1, 2018

That #Grihalakshmi cover has offended someone’s modesty and a court case has been filed. This is interesting because the uncovered breasts of Malayali women were one of the focal points of the social revolution. — Shruthi (@shruthipady) March 2, 2018

I don't think it's just another perspective. When DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have sex on camera, and play a couple, do you wonder, oh no, they are not actually married, how could they?



And I find nothing suggestive or arousing in her look. Perspective, I guess. — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) March 1, 2018

Twitter user Pallavi Rao pointed out that the way the cover had been shot to reitenforce the male gaze – the depiction of women from heterosexual male point of view. She argued that the photograph would have been more effective had the woman been looking at the infant or her surroundings, instead of looking determinedly into the camera.

The seeming progressiveness of this cover featuring a breastfeeding mother actually works to reinforce the male gaze. The model, Gilu Joseph, adorned with kumkum and a prominent thaali, stares back "boldly" at the camera. Who is she looking at? Who is her gaze challenging? — Pallavi Rao (@cantankerous_p) March 2, 2018

The mother's gaze is on her baby, or her environment. This is not a woman conscious of being looked at - rather, she doesn't care if she is being looked at. De-stigmatizing breastfeeding involves normalizing the spectators' gazes by normalizing your own gaze, and your own body. — Pallavi Rao (@cantankerous_p) March 2, 2018

In contrast, Gilu Joseph stares back at us spectators, acknowledging our gaze & returning it. The woman is conscious of being looked at & tacitly absorbs & reflects that gaze. "Thus she turns herself into an object - and most particularly an object of vision : a sight.” (Berger) — Pallavi Rao (@cantankerous_p) March 2, 2018

And of course, the photographer is male, which in itself should imply all of these problems… but sometimes the obvious needs to be elaborated. — Pallavi Rao (@cantankerous_p) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, blogger Anjana Nayyar pointed out that the magazine did have a breastfeeding mother willing to be photographed, but she was relegated to the inside pages. “A genuine mother who genuinely believed in the cause. Stood for it. Campaigned for it. She was not enough to grace the cover? So what really was the genuineness of this cover picture and the loud message below it? Excuse me, Grihalakshmi, but in my mind, you have just lost all credibility and all good intention with this. You grabbed eyeballs.”

Addressing the controversy around the photograph, Joseph told The Indian Express that she had no regrets over her decision to pose for the cover. “When I had come across the ‘Breastfeed freely’ campaign, the makers were looking for anybody who would be willing to feature on the cover page,” she said. “I grabbed the opportunity because I have never been taught that breastfeeding is a sin and something to be covered up.”

Moncy Joseph, the editor in chief of Grihalaksmi, told The News Minute that their campaign wanted to end the taboo associated with feeding in public. “So many times, new mothers are helpless when their children cry of hunger, simply because they are unable to feed in public,” the editor said. “This has to change. Breastfeeding is a matter of pride, and women have to be able to feed their children freely and openly. You don’t need feeding rooms to feed your children. So we figured that having a discussion around this would be the most relevant thing to do this Women’s Day.”