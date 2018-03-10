wildlife

What makes the Andaman and Nicobar islands home to so many endemic species? A book finds out

Out of more than 9,100 species recorded in the islands, 1,032 are endemic, thanks largely to the geographic isolation of the archipelago.

by 
The endemic long tailed Nicobar macaque. | ZSI

Far removed from the mainland, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal support and nurture over a thousand species of animals that are exclusive to this part of the world, including some rare and endangered ones.

Shedding light on the 1,032 species, the Zoological Survey of India has surveyed and documented these species that are found nowhere else on the earth, in the 2017 edition of the book Endemic Fauna of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Forming India’s southeast border, the 572 lushly forested islands of the archipelago harbour a total of around 9,130 animal species straddling both terrestrial habitats and marine waters; a mosaic of mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass beds.

“Of these, 1,032 species are endemic to the islands, ie 11.30 percent. The high percentage of endemism is due to geographic isolation and changed ecological conditions,” said Kailash Chandra, director, Zoological Survey of India.

The Andaman day gecko. Photo credit: ZSI
The Andaman day gecko. Photo credit: ZSI

Location, forest cover loss adds to vulnerability

The islands shelter important species such as whales, dolphins, the globally-endangered dugong, saltwater crocodile, hornbills, marine turtles, seashells including the rare and endangered Trochus species, among others. Some of them, such as sea cucumbers, sea-shells, sharks, marine turtles, saltwater crocodiles etc. are under “severe pressure of overexploitation” from illegal foreign fishing boats and poachers.

The geography of the islands also adds to its vulnerability. While the northernmost Andaman Islands lie only 193 km (120 miles) from Cape Negrais, the tip of mainland Myanmar, the Great Nicobar which marks the southernmost tip of India, is located just about 200 kms northwest of Sumatra.

A Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change report on the “Issue Of Poaching in The Andaman and Nicobar Islands” states that the volume of the poaching has “considerably increased” over the years, in spite of the “best efforts by administration” to contain the menace.

Natural disasters compound the issue. The December 2004 tsunami resulted in significant landscape changes, large scale destruction of forests and wildlife in the Islands.

As for the future, a 2017 ISRO predictive modelling study showed forest cover to the tune of 2,305 km square (slightly more than the size of the island nation of Mauritius) in northeast India and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, could disappear by 2025.

The same study predicts a loss in forest cover by 2025 – from about 6,416 km square in 2013 to 6,169 km square for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to K Venkataraman, former ZSI Director, inventories of endemic species and their population within the hotspots are scarce and very limited, and they are in urgent need of documentation.

“Assessment of invasive and exotic species, analysis of population trends of flagship and threatened species, strengthening of the effectiveness and extent of coverage of protected areas and fire management strategies are needed urgently. It is important to establish long-term, consistent monitoring of climate change and its impact on biodiversity. Long-term monitoring plots need to be established in order to monitor the Nicobar Islands,” Venkataraman said.

Endemism highlights uniqueness of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The book authored by Kailash Chandra, DV Rao and Kamla Devi reveals that the islands’ marine habitats host the majority of fauna (with 5,859 species). The rest of the species (around 35.82%) thrive on land.

Interestingly, a high percentage of endemism is noted in the terrestrial fauna (24.95%, 816 species). Endemism in marine habitats is four times as low as of that observed in land, despite the marine environment supporting the major chunk of Andaman and Nicobar fauna.

Chandra attributed the high percentage of endemism in terrestrial fauna to the isolation of land masses and their faunal elements from each other while the low endemicity in the marine faunal elements is due to continuity of the water medium.

The non-endemic species reflect a fascinating mixture of taxa from Indo-China, Indo-Malaya and even subcontinental India. This is likely due to the fact that these islands represent submerged peaks what once was a hill range extending from Myanmar to Indonesia.

Geographically these islands fall under the Indo-Malayan biogeographic regime, with Andaman bearing close biogeographical affinities with Myanmar and Thailand, while Nicobar has affinities with Indonesia and South-east Asia, which signifies the close proximity of the Sundaland biodiversity hotspot.

The terrestrial fauna is dominant with 576 insect species being endemics, followed by 88 land molluscs, 78 birds, 29 reptiles, 19 mammals and 10 arachnids species. What has mystified experts is “the absence of large mammals and presence of a sizeable number of endemics, particularly in higher groups.”

“Even though larger mammals are not distributed in these islands, sizeable number of endemic fauna exists with high diversity. This supports the theory that there is a greater tendency of speciation (species formation) among island fauna,” saidC. Raghunathan, ZSI joint director.

Take for example, the endangered Narcondam hornbill (Rhyticeros narcondami). The small, distinctive, dark hornbill with pale blue gular pouch and all-white tail, is endemic to the tiny 6.8 kilometre square Narcodam islands located far east of Andamans with an estimated population of little over 400. It is perceived to be among those vertebrates with extremely restricted distributions in the world.

The Andaman woodpecker. Photo credit: ZSI
The Andaman woodpecker. Photo credit: ZSI

The striking Andaman day gecko is endemic to the Andaman group. Its occurrence is interesting as its relatives are not oriental but Ethiopian, the book says.

Of the marine vertebrates, fish are the most dominant with 1,493 species but the endemism is almost negligible: with only two endemic species. There are no endemic species of marine reptiles and mammals in the island waters.

Raghunathan informed that all marine fauna in reef area is being surveyed by ZSI though diving expeditions. For marine surveys, the Line Intercept Transect methods are largely adopted for coral and its associated fauna as well as fauna of intertidal ecosystem.

In deep sea waters, trawling operations, long line methods for fishes are applied and grabs and corers are tapped into for benthic fauna. To study the terrestrial fauna, transect method is used.

Pankaj Sekhsaria, a senior project scientist at IIT- Delhi, says the considerable endemism observed in the fauna in the A&N Islands is a characteristic of island systems.

“Documentation is important because it gives us a better idea of the richness and uniqueness of the place. Hopefully, the increased information and awareness will make the people and government realise the importance and value and contribute to conservation,” Sekhsaria added.

This article first appeared on Mongabay.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

The year 2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. A research by Accenture explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.