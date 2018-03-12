On Friday, Oregon Zoo in Portland in United States of America came up with a unique idea of reviewing and rating its animals. Through its Twitter handle, the zoo began posting tweet-size reviews of its animals that hilariously mimicked reviews of products on sites like Amazon, Flipkart, E-Bay and so on. Each review was accompanied by the hashtag #rateaspecies.
Soon, other zoos and animal conservatories – in America and outside – took the cue and began posting reviews of their animals. What better weekend exercise could there have been?
Others chimed in too – from the well, customer-end of this online product advertising universe.
The reviews weren’t always from happy ‘customers’.
And there were some real sellers too who seized their opportunity.
Overall, it was a fun and informative weekend. As one Twitter user put it, of “adorable nerdery”.