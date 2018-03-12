On Friday, Oregon Zoo in Portland in United States of America came up with a unique idea of reviewing and rating its animals. Through its Twitter handle, the zoo began posting tweet-size reviews of its animals that hilariously mimicked reviews of products on sites like Amazon, Flipkart, E-Bay and so on. Each review was accompanied by the hashtag #rateaspecies.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED

This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ THOUGHT IT WAS A KNOCKOFF

Looked like this right out of the package. Started beeping but they said that was normal. Craftsmanship seems good. Fun#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/hVZEYoRgB3 — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WHAT A DEAL

Cleanup is a breeze. Gets rid of really strong odors. WAY bigger than I expected. So glad they didn’t stop making these. On backorder now #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/nrI1CacM9a — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

Soon, other zoos and animal conservatories – in America and outside – took the cue and began posting reviews of their animals. What better weekend exercise could there have been?

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ HIGH-KOALATY, IF SLUGGISH

Who's got four thumbs and loves to sleep?#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/fzedtnFODx — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ High easthetic value. Suitable for harsher weather conditions. Comes complete with integrated wrap scarf and four non-slip surface grip pads. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/xcqhTThSwx — Helsinki Zoo (@Korkeasaari) March 12, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️ otter be 4 stars but

ok first of all i'm very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it's actually a weasel lol?! #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/oCGV3aGlZ0 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018

⭐️ VERY LOUD

Was described as “gregarious, and charmingly vocal.” More like Jurassic Park. Only works on ONE island. Kids seem to love it. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/y9hXO4Pd3k — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ UPDATE 3/9/18: ACTUALLY THE BEST — CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) March 9, 2018

Others chimed in too – from the well, customer-end of this online product advertising universe.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Accidentally left outside all winter and froze solid. Warmed it up in the spring and it started working right away. Comes in red, tan, and brown. Good value. #rateaspecies https://t.co/uq5vZPla1k — Mike Benard (@BenardMF) March 10, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Pleasantly surprised. Thought I had ordered a Roomba, but this did an excellent job of cleaning up my ecosystem. Only downside is the projectile vomiting. Overall 5 stars, would drunkenly purchase again. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5fDfHiaWNq — Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) March 9, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Asteroid resistant. Base model is "Stealth Mode" equipped. Cleans up after messy migrations and flooding. Extra small version includes Cute chirping package. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/2hUlB1s2Vz — ArchivalGenomics (@ehekkala) March 12, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Unneutered Female British Domestic Shorthaired Cat. Complex with added sex drive. Will bring all the Tom cats to her yard. Will be free and easy with her affections. Will give birth in a record crate. Kittens added feature. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/c3UUDDpC98 — The Chubbles (@TheChubbles) March 12, 2018

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ordered camouflage but received pink. Requires water for activation. Location tracker only works intermittently. Effective. Prefers the night shift. #rateaspecies #leucistic #MyFirstTweet pic.twitter.com/PD0xQRurd6 — Lindsay Bloch (@Lindsay_Bloch) March 11, 2018

The reviews weren’t always from happy ‘customers’.

⭐ very unsatisfied with the shipping. I ordered a frog and what I got was this big melted pile. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/6pj9D2HcED — Slartibartfast (@shtoopy) March 9, 2018

⭐️ If I could give zero stars, I would. I ordered your Genuine Australian Quokka expecting a quality, presentable macropod, imagine my outrage discovering this expensive 'premium' catalog item was clearly intoxicated!! Will never purchase from your company again.#RateASpecies pic.twitter.com/snd9LeVXR5 — Becca Piano (@BeccaPiano) March 12, 2018

⭐⭐⭐

Ugly and annoying, but you have to appreciate them for the fact that they haven't let human destruction of their natural habitat slow them down.

The Majestic Bin Chicken.#RateASpecies pic.twitter.com/fFma9YbHFa — David Gozzard (@DRG_physics) March 12, 2018

And there were some real sellers too who seized their opportunity.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ VERY HAPPY

Not to be confused with a smiling leaf. Very bouncy and keeps cricket population under control. Offers eye antennas for improved smile signal. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/qz4frTnoqL — Josh's Frogs (@JoshsFrogs) March 9, 2018

Overall, it was a fun and informative weekend. As one Twitter user put it, of “adorable nerdery”.

Yes, this is why social media is important - adorable nerdery #rateaspecies https://t.co/PKgdaM4fn9 — Anna Jones (@smallerworld) March 12, 2018