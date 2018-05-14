sexual rights

20 LGBT students, alumni from IITs have moved the Supreme Court to decriminalise homosexuality

‘The IITs have a strong brand and we represent ordinary people from all over India and from different backgrounds,’ explained one petitioner.

by 
Balachandran Ramaiah is one of the petitioners. | Photo: Aarefa Johari

A group of 20 students and alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexuality and any form of “unnatural” sex.

The petitioners are all members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community, and represent Pravriti – an informal network of more than 350 LGBT alumni, students and faculty from across India’s 12 IITs. Their writ petition, accepted for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday morning, seeks the repeal of Section 377 on the grounds that it violates their constitutional rights to life, equality, personal liberty and freedom from discrimination.

The first hearing of the petition is likely to be scheduled before the Court breaks for the summer at the end of the week.

This is the latest in a series of similar petitions filed by various social organisations and individuals after 2013, when the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 377. One of the previous writ petitions, for instance, was filed by five prominent homosexual people, including Bharat Natyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, in 2016. LGBT rights activists Ashok Row Kavi, Akkai Padmashali and others have also filed their own petitions, which are likely to be collectively heard after the Supreme Court returns from its summer break in July.

The petitioners from IIT acknowledge these previous petitions and hope to strengthen their collective effort by adding their own voices and personal stories as LGBT individuals.

“The IITs have a strong brand and we represent ordinary people from all over India and from different backgrounds,” said Balachandran Ramaiah, an alumnus of IIT-Delhi who now works as a marketing strategist, entrepreneur, academic and LGBT rights activist in Mumbai.

‘LGBT people forced to be in hiding’

Of the 20 petitioners, five are current students of various IITs while the rest are alumni. Two of the petitioners are homosexual women, while one is a transgender person. The youngest petitioner is a 19-year-old student from IIT-Delhi. While all the petitioners are academically accomplished, they claim to represent diverse socio-economic and caste backgrounds. Some of the petitioners hail from small towns such as Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Korba in Chhattisgarh.

“Everyone knows the reputation of IIT students, so we want to use this tag to help LGBT people in the whole country,” said Krishna M, an electrical engineering student from IIT-Bombay who is one of the petitioners in the case. Krishna joined Pravriti two years ago, when he was just beginning to grapple with his homosexuality.

“Most LGBT people are forced to be in hiding,” said Krishna. “They are not able to say who they are because we face discrimination from the law and from society’s phobias. So when Pravriti decided to file this petition, I wanted to be a part of it.”

In their petition, the IIT alumni and students have highlighted the negative consequences of living as LGBT individuals in a country where Section 377 criminalises their sexual identities. Their personal testimonies describe how petitioners have had to grapple with loss of self-worth, depression, self-harm, suicidal thoughts and attempts and other mental health problems. As professionals, many petitioners have also had to let go of better paid employment opportunities in the public and private sectors in order to take up jobs in environments more accepting of their LGBT identities. According to Ramaiah, many petitioners have also felt compelled to leave India because of the discrimination legitimised by Section 377.

‘We are very hopeful’

Legal attempts to decriminalise homosexuality in India began in 2009, when the Delhi High Court admitted a plea by the non-profit Naz Foundation. In a landmark judgement that year, the High Court deemed Section 377 to be unconstitutional and violative of the rights of consenting adults from the LGBT community.

“After this judgement, the student LGBT community across India became very bold and many young people came out and started building campus groups and networks,” said Ramaiah. Pravriti was formed in 2012, as a Facebook support group for LGBT alumni, students and staff from IITs across India.

In 2013, however, the Supreme Court struck down the Delhi High Court judgement of 2009 and effectively re-criminalised homosexuality by upholding Section 377. Since then, members of the LGBT community have risked prosecution by stepping forward to file fresh petitions to fight for their rights.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court’s judgement in a case on the right to privacy offered some hope: in its order, the Court stated that “sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy” and that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is “offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual”.

The new petitioners from the IITs are now confident that their case – along with those of the other petitioners – is likely to lead to a positive outcome. “We are very hopeful because there is no moral validation for Section 377 to exist anymore.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.