‘The resort owner will be the winner’: Rapid developments over #KarnatakaVerdict keep Twitter hooked

The many twists and turns in the Karnataka election results kept Twitter users on their toes on Tuesday. In the morning, based on early leads, the Bharatiya Janata Party looked likely to win a majority in the state. This came after a pitched battle between the top leaders of the Congress and the saffron party in the southern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi held highly publicised rallies during the campaign.

The fact that the BJP looked set to win Karnataka despite Gandhi’s best efforts inspired many jokes about Modi and BJP President Amit Shah’s victory streak and the Congress president’s dismal election record.

8:30 AM:

News: BJP is winning

Congress/AAP fans: wait till 10 AM



At 10 AM:

Cong/AAP fans- wait till 11 AM



At 11 AM:

Cong/AAP fans- wait till 1 PM



At 1 PM:

Cong/AAP fans- wait for 2019



2019:

Cong/AAP fans- wait for 2024#KarnatakaVerdict #KarnatakaElectionResults — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) May 15, 2018

As congratulatory messages poured in, it seemed as if the BJP had pulled off yet another electoral win and the party had started blaming the media for having predicted a hung assembly, with no clear verdict in any one party’s favour.

The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi and Mr Shah, was all set to win Karnataka from the word go. But a section of the media continued to push the narrative of a hung house. Despite all machinations and attempts to rig the elections, people of Karnataka have rejected Congress! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2018

Leaders from other political parties too joined in, congratulating the BJP.

On this cheerful occasion, I wish to express my warm greetings and felicitations for the significant victory of BJP in Karnataka Assembly Elections, bellwethering a grand entry to South India. @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/rW6YphhI7S — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) May 15, 2018

Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka. #KarnatakaVerdict — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 15, 2018

But by afternoon, news broke that the Congress had approached the Janata Dal (Secular) about forming a post-poll alliance, which would likely give the combine the majority in the 122 member house. At 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading in 104 seats, the Congress in 78 and Janata Dal in 37.

The Janata Dal later indicated that it had accepted the Congress’ offer and that HD Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, would be its chief ministerial candidate if the alliance comes to power. All eyes are on Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala now, who has to invite one of the parties to form the government.

The Janata Dal’s enviable position and the BJP’s possible efforts to woo the party’s MLAs to counter the Congress inspired fuelled the imagination of Twitter users.

There is something in Deve Gowda's DNA. He was an accidental PM, his son is going to be accidental CM !! :p #KarnatakaVerdict #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 — Piyush Ranjan (@piyushkush) May 15, 2018

The rapid developments in the state also prompted many to compare the elections to an exciting match and the sudden change of fortunes for the BJP prompted jokes at its expense.

Yo BJP, in case the #KarnatakaVerdict doesn't go your way towards the end of today, please don't throw away those celebration Ladoos you must've procured.



Feed them to the hungry and give them some Acche Din plz. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) May 15, 2018

#KarnatakaVerdict

We are into the "penalty shootout" — Rakesh Kumar (@PanjDarya) May 15, 2018

#KarnatakaVerdict one of those days when all the parties will burst crackers and distribute ladoos. BJP did it in afternoon, Cong and JDS doing it now. Super fun. — Gautam Bhasin (@Gautambhasin) May 15, 2018

Reading about #KarnatakaVerdict is like watching a tennis match rn. — Durga M Sengupta (@the_bongrel) May 15, 2018

Irrespective of what happens, one party seems to have emerged the clear winner according to Twitter users: resort owners. To prevent defection or shore up support, parties often sequester their MLAs in resorts, effectively isolating them.

Looks the resort owner will be the winner. https://t.co/W4pcozzUTz — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 15, 2018

Some resort is going to have some massive buisness today 😬 #KarnatakaVerdict — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 15, 2018

Right now I wish I owned a resort around Bangalore somewhere. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 15, 2018

It is Karnataka politics which gave the English language the phrase, ' the last resort'. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) May 15, 2018

Ache din for resort owners now it seems! — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) May 15, 2018

Despite the uncertainty, several Twitter users expressed cynicism that the BJP will find a way to come to power in Karnataka even if they seem to be on the backfoot at present, given their electoral track record.

1. Congress + JD(S) stake claim

2. Governor invites BJP

3. Governor gives BJP a week to prove majority

4. Resort vacations

5. JD(S) split

6. Swearing in



Right? — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) May 15, 2018

There are two things that are likely to happen in Karnataka :



1. BJP will for government today



2. BJP will for government after few months#KarnatakaVerdict — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 15, 2018

As Twitter user Rofl Gandhi put it (albeit in politically incorrect terms), the battle isn’t over yet.