Flashback 2008: Karnataka verdict brings back disturbing memories of BJP’s Operation Lotus

A hung verdict with the Bharatiya Janata Party as the single largest party, a hurried post-poll pact between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) and ensuing chaos – for the electorate in Karnataka, the results on Tuesday of the Assembly elections were almost a repeat of 2004, when the same key players had found themselves in these very positions.

The BJP has won 104 seats but is short of the majority mark of 113, while the Congress with 78 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) with 37 have 115 seats together. The question now is which of the two Governor Vajubhai Vala will invite to form the government.

While political watchers point to the precedent set by Manipur and Goa last year, where the BJP went on to form the government despite the Congress being the single largest party in a hung Assembly, there is a lesson closer home. The political machinations that followed the 2004 elections led to several years of instability with the BJP making a series of controversial moves to gain and retain power, including Operation Lotus, its strategy to engineer defections from rival parties. Murmurs that this strategy is being revived have already begun.

Same script

In 2004, the BJP won 79 seats to emerge the single largest party. The Congress, with 65 seats, and the Janata Dal (Secular), with 58, banded together to form the government with Dharam Singh as chief minister – even though they had been rivals during the elections. Unlike Tuesday, when the alliance was sealed within hours of the results, the parties took two weeks to broker a deal in 2004. But the coalition that came out of it was unstable and 20 months later, the Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Kumaraswamy – the combine’s choice for chief minister this time round – pulled the rug from under the coalition government. Rebelling against his father and party patriarch HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and the majority of his party’s legislators withdrew support to the Congress-led government and offered their support to the BJP. In January 2006, Dharam Singh resigned and the BJP formed the government after striking a power-sharing deal with Kumaraswamy. Under the agreement, Kumaraswamy would be chief minister for 20 months, after which a BJP candidate would succeed him.

But when the time came for Kumaraswamy to make way for the BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa – the party’s chief ministerial candidate this year – in October 2007, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader reneged on the agreement. The BJP withdrew from the coalition, the Janata Dal (Secular) was reduced to a minority in the Assembly and President’s Rule was imposed. A little over a month later, the two parties once again joined hands and, according to their previous deal, Yeddyurappa was sworn in as chief minister. He became the first BJP head of the southern state – for all of seven days. Within a week, the deal fell through again, this time over ministerial posts, and President’s Rule was reinstated.

Musical chairs

Assembly elections were next held in Karnataka in 2008, and the BJP once again emerged the single largest party, but three short of the majority mark. The support of six independent candidates helped it form the government, with Yeddyurappa at the helm. Shortly after, to boost its strength, the BJP reportedly poached seven Opposition MLAs – four from the Janata Dal (Secular) and three from the Congress – after promising them ministerial positions or other powerful berths. To escape the anti-defection law, the legislators were made to quit their posts and join the BJP, necessitating bye-polls in seven constituencies in December. Of these, the newly recruited BJP members won five seats. This strategy, spearheaded by Yeddyurappa, was called Operation Lotus or Operation Kamal. Defending the move, the chief minister told Outlook magazine at the time, “This was an inevitable step because the Opposition was trying to dislodge my government and I had to defend it. Only if the safety of the government is assured can we fulfil the promises we have made to the people.”

All these actions would have a lasting impact on Karnataka politics. In 2009, the BJP extended its Operation Lotus strategy to local body elections, reportedly luring away thousands of members of other parties with promises of power or money. Ahead of the 2013 Assembly elections, Business Standard reported that several legislators who had joined the BJP in 2008 were making their way back to the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). In 2012, Yeddyurappa himself left the BJP to form the short-lived Karnataka Janata Paksha. He was angry at having been made to step down as chief minister the previous year, after he was indicted by the Karnataka Lokayukta in an illegal mining case. After he left the BJP, Yeddyurappa denounced Operation Lotus and expressed regret for having been a part of it. By 2014, he was back in the BJP fold.

That Operation Lotus has cast a long shadow in the state is evident after Tuesday’s verdict. Murmurs of an “Operation Lotus 2.0” are doing the rounds. Speculation is rife that the BJP, now more powerful than in 2008, will try to shore up support through horse-trading. On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy accused the BJP of offering his MLAs “Rs 100 crore and a Cabinet berth”.