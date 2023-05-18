Congress leader Siddaramaiah will take oath as the next chief minister of Karnataka on May 20, reported India Today. State Congress president DK Shivakumar will be appointed as his deputy.

Shivakumar confirmed the development to India Today, saying “In the larger interest of the party.. why not”.

The Congress won the Assembly elections in the southern state on May 13 by securing 135 out of the 224 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was reduced to 66 seats.

Following the results, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had emerged as the top two contenders for the chief minister’s post. Both of them held meetings with the Congress high command in Delhi to discuss the matter.

On Monday, the Congress MLAs had passed a unanimous resolution to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to elect the new chief minister. After holding meetings with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Kharge made the decision on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Siddaramiah and Shivakumar had held separate meetings with party leader Rahul Gandhi, reported The Indian Express. Subsequently, Shivakumar met MLAs and leaders close to him at the home of his brother and Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh.

A day after the poll results came out, Shivakumar, had said that he has made a lot of sacrifices for the party. “Many times I have sacrificed for the party,” Shivakumar said. “I sacrificed and helped and stood with Siddaramaiah. Wasn’t I patient when I was not made a minister in the beginning?”

He had also said that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had shown confidence in him to deliver in Karnataka.

“I am sitting here, doing my regular responsibility,” Shivakumar had told NDTV. “You should have the basic courtesy, a bit of gratitude. They should have the courtesy to acknowledge who is behind the win.”

On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress’ delay in choosing the chief minister despite a full majority showed that there was a lack of unity in the party.