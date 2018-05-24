Social Media Buzz

After violent crackdown on Thoothukudi protests, cartoonists take aim at police brutality

Agitations against the expansion of a Sterlite Copper plant have rocked Tamil Nadu.

by 
via Twitter

Tamil Nadu is on the boil after the police crackdown on protests against the planned expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi killed 13 people on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police opened fire to dispel crowds after the agitation turned violent on Tuesday, which marked the 100th day of a protest campaign against the plant. On Wednesday, protests continued to rage in the port town and have now spread to Chennai .

People who live in the vicinity of the factory have been complaining for years that Sterlite’s copper smelter has been contaminating the air and water in the area, causing health problems. The protests began in February, after residents learnt that Sterlite was planning to double the plant’s capacity. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court stayed the expansion in the wake of the agitations.

The police response and the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK state government’s strong-armed handling of the protests has met with strong criticism from all quarters. Videos and images ostensibly showing police officers taking aim at protesters from the top of their vehicles have gone viral. Opposition leaders have likened the crackdown to a massacre. Questions have been raised about why the police felt the need to shoot at protesters instead of trying non-lethal methods to disperse the crowds.

This alleged police brutality was a theme of several political cartoons over Wednesday and Thursday. The tacit government support that allows conglomerates to expand rapidly, allegedly in violation of environmental norms, was another strand of the cartoons.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.