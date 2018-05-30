‘Now I can save for a better future’: After 1 paisa fuel price cut, sarcasm burns Twitter

On Wednesday, mild relief quickly gave way to disappointment for commuters burdened with rising fuel prices after an announced 60 paise reduction in petrol prices and 56 paise for diesel was hastily changed to a one paisa cut. The Indian Oil Corporation said a clerical error had led to the earlier announcement.

This development, which came after 16 consecutive days of rising fuel prices, added salt to the wounds of citizens looking to the government for respite. Rising costs of international crude oil and a drop in the value of the rupee against the dollar are some of the reasons for the spike. However, the surge came suddenly for Indian citizens as prices started increasing May 14 onward after being kept constant for 19 days before the Karnataka elections.

As on Wednesday, a litre of petrol costs Rs 78.42 in New Delhi whereas diesel costs Rs 69.30. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 86.23 per litre and diesel costs Rs 73.78. Kolkata will pay Rs 81.05 per litre for petrol and Rs 71.85 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 81.42 and diesel at Rs 73.17.

The one paisa cut in prices, announced a week after the government had talked about providing an immediate solution, seemed like a cruel joke, many expressed on Twitter. Humour and sarcasm ensued on the micro-blogging platform, with several social media users wondering what they would do with the windfall gain. Others speculated that this was the Narendra Modi government’s attempt at comedy.

This ONE paisa cut in fuel prices is making me feel so rich, I think I’m gonna hit the mall today! 😁💃🏼 — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) May 30, 2018

A full 1 paisa. Are they sure they can afford it? https://t.co/TJZYRdnOPX — menaka doshi (@menakadoshi) May 30, 2018

Dear oil companies, grateful for the full 1 paisa cut (highest-ever cut!) in petrol/diesel cost. I know the government's and your own bottomlines will take a massive hit due to this massive cut, but sometimes you have to take strong decisions for the sake of common man. — Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) May 30, 2018

I always knew Modi has a terrific sense of humour and here you are ,what a good one. 1 Paisa price cut in petrol and diesel prices.

Hahahaha #loveit — #IamRavish (@tweeting_giant) May 30, 2018

Major relief or comic relief? Petrol prices cut only by 1 paisa not 59 paisa; check latest prices https://t.co/0Fq5iub1Th via @FinancialXpress — Rakesh Das (@rakeshsonuza) May 30, 2018

Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.



After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Deeply touched by the generosity of the Government. They could have cut the price of fuel by half a paisa but being kind and caring they’ve cut it by a full paisa. The nation is eternally grateful. Thank you. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) May 30, 2018

A 1 paisa cut in the price of fuel is literally the least Modi could do. *slow clap* — ᴍᴀᴅʜᴜ ᴍᴇɴᴏɴ (@madmanweb) May 30, 2018

Modi Ji addressing Nation after Petrol and Diesel prices went down by full "one paisa/L" #BharatBachao



pic.twitter.com/WmTbzIcPhh — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) May 30, 2018

#PetrolPrice

Thank you God.

Thank you Government.

Thank you Modiji.

Thank you everyone.

I am so excited, now I can save for a better future after 1 paise reduction in petrol price.



I really don't know what I am going to do with so much money saved.

Love you all. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) May 30, 2018

A meme of Amitabh Bhacchan asking a Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant what they would do with their big win was widely shared on Twitter.

@BJP4India to citizens after petrol price decrease by 1 paise. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zEHwBhfv54 — Ajaz Tantray (@ImAJZ) May 30, 2018

In keeping with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s track record of blaming Jawaharlal Nehru of many ills that plague modern India, some Twitter users pointed out that the paltry reduction in fuel prices was also India’s first prime minister’s fault, as the one paisa coin was introduced under his tenure in 1957.

Nehru is responsible, he introduced naya paisa https://t.co/A7LyIVXW2n — Sandeep Choudhary (@sandylogy) May 30, 2018

After 70 years the value of 1 paisa is being appreciated 👍 https://t.co/9jRMA6V01q — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) May 30, 2018

