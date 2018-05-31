Farm challenges

Farmers across India are set to go on a 10-day strike from June 1. Why are some staying away?

The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh with 130 organisations has called for a strike from June 1. But another key federation with 193 organisations is staying away.

by 
Aabid Shafi | After Haryana police stopped farmers from marching to Delhi, they gathered in Faridabad to protest.

Farmers across India are set to go on a 10-day strike again, a year after a first wave of farmer protests roiled the country. But while last year’s farmer strike, which spread from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh and then to the rest of the country, united farmers at large, fractures are now becoming evident.

“There are two streams in the farmer movement today,” said Shiv Kumar “Kakkaji” Sharma, a convenor of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, said. “One is nationalist and working only for the farmers. The other stream are political organisations that are looking to use farmers as a votebank.”

Sharma was evidently referring to the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, a federation of around 130 farmer organisations as the apolitical one. Another major federation has decided to stay away from the 10-day strike. This is the All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, a federation of 193 organisations that includes Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj Abhiyan, the All India Kisan Mahasabha of the Communist Party of India and Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna.

“We have learnt about this bandh from the media and we had no other intimation of any kind,” said Yogendra Yadav, founder of Swaraj Abhiyan. “This is not our call to strike, but we extend our best wishes to any organisation working for farmers.”

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti met the President this week to request him to ensure that a week of the upcoming Parliament session be dedicated to farmer issues.

Farmers will not take to the roads this time in the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh’s 10-day strike, Sharma stressed. Instead, they will simply not supply milk and vegetables to markets. City-dwellers can buy directly from the villages if they so choose. Their demands are for a one-time loan waiver, higher minimum support prices and higher prices for their produce.

On June 6, the federation will hold commemoration event at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, where six farmers were killed in police firing during protests last year. There will also be a symbolic hunger strike on June 8 and on the last day a Bharat Bandh.

The strike is likely to impact only cities in north India, where multiple farmer groups have agreed to the call for a strike. In Mandsaur, the police were reported to have made farmers sign bonds of Rs 24,000 that they would not join the strike.

There has been some confusion about whether the All India Kisan Sabha, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India, was going to join the strike. In Maharashtra, the organisation has planned a one-day strike outside the offices of Collectors across the state on June 1. In Rajasthan, the organisation plans to hold a memorial function for the farmers killed in Mandsaur on June 6.

Lessons from last year

Given the disorganised nature of the protests last years, there was some confusion about which groups had the right to negotiate with state governments for their demands. In both Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, different groups called for the strikes and protests to end before all other groups were on board. In Madhya Pradesh, the state government negotiated with the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organisation that is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Taking cues from last year, the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh is wary this time.

“We heard the RSS is trying to shut us down,” said Sharma, who was expelled from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in 2010. “This time if the government calls anyone for a talk, do not believe them.”

The only negotiation that will happen, he said, will be with the committee of the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, though they will welcome the support of people of all parties, including even the Bharatiya Janata Party as long as they do not carry their own symbols.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What do classic and vintage cars mean to those who own them?

Four people talk about driving, loving and living with a treasured car.

Informal inheritance has an emotional value that can’t be quantified. Holding onto grandmothers’ sarees, an heirloom necklace, grandfather’s rocking chair etc. is a source of great comfort for many. Vintage and classic cars, too, evoke a sense of kinship among those who’ve inherited decades-old automobiles or spent years collecting them. These car owners describe an overwhelming love that one only reserves for friends and family.

Take Madan Mohan for example. A vintage and classic car collector from Gurugram, he has spent years enquiring after ‘joona’ automobiles in remote parts of India. With scrap dealers as his sources, he would make his way to owners of these beauties. He describes his endeavour as a childish mission he undertook on an impulse with no knowledge of car restoration or maintenance. His collection now stands at 326 cars.

In the video below, Madan Mohan talks of how he chanced upon a precious MG belonging to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar.

Play

Amit, meanwhile, chose to write a heartfelt letter to his MG which he restored with his own hands at the insistence of his father. He writes lovingly of the joy of creating a car, even with a lot of naysayers, and his father’s “what if” that started him on this journey. Amit has invested four years’ worth of sleepless nights and over-caffeinated mornings on his MG Midget. The Midget cars were greatly loved for being affordable, yet good looking, sports cars through the ‘60s and the ‘70s. Watch Amit read his letter to his beloved MG Midget in the video below.

Play

Sarika, an educator by profession, relies entirely on her ’56 MG Magnette. She even insisted on driving it to her school which is barely five houses away. Sarika has lived with her MG since she was nine years old. Her Sundays and holidays were spent assisting her father in maintaining their precious car.

The MG Magnette was the toast of the ‘50s in England, and its popularity as an affordable sporty car continued to surge into the ‘60s. Over the years, Sarika says her Magnette has emerged as her best friend who has supported her through thick and thin. In the video below, Sarika talks about her bond with her beautiful green MG Magnette.

Play

Adam, a former motor journalist, is an MG loyalist who has persevered for years to build an MG family. He, too, has built on his father’s passion for MGs, and still owns and maintains the MGB GT - a two-door sports car - his father had bought. In addition, both he and his wife drive the current generation of MGs - 2016 MG 6 and the MG GS SUV respectively.

A member of the MG Car Club, UK, Adam visited India to meet owners of classic MGs, one of whom offered to let him take his MG for a spin. Watch the video below to see Adam take a vintage MG T-type for a drive on Delhi roads and talk about his personal efforts to get his hands on an MG.

Play

Adam is among the vintage car owners that continue to invest in the brand’s contemporary offerings as well. MG’s current fleet has a contemporary look while still retaining the unmistakable MG feel that long-time MG owners have come to value. To know more about MG in India, click here. And follow MG on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube for great pictures and videos of their cars.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG Motor and not by the Scroll editorial team.