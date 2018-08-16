Tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018): Gracious statesman, gifted orator, committed member of the Sangh

He surmounted the narrow view of history and mission of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to rule a diverse country.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first Bharatiya Janata Party leader to become the country’s prime minister at the head of a coalition government, was an exceptional man in more senses than one. He was a member of the Sangh Parivar, with all the baggage that goes with it, and yet surmounted the narrow view of history and mission of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to rule a diverse country.

His poetic gift gave him the vocabulary to pull at the heartstrings of his fellow citizens, and as he coped with the difficult task of governing a coalition, it was his humanism that held sway in domestic and foreign affairs. And it was this quality that helped him overcome the contradictions between the BJP’s philosophy and the needs of governing a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multilingual country.

Two examples will suffice. His call to resolve the problems of Kashmir on the basis of insaniyat (humanism) resonated then and for years after he became incapacitated. And on Indo-Pakistani relations, he left a permanent mark by undertaking the famous bus journey to Lahore in 1999 and visit the memorials of Pakistani nationhood to underline the point that though he belonged to the BJP, a votary of akhand Bharat (un-partitioned India), he fully accepted Pakistan’s nationhood.

As The Statesman’s political correspondent, I used to meet Vajpayee often when he served as the Janata Government’s foreign minister between 1977 and 1979. The newly-formed dispensation of many opposition parties came together after the spectacular defeat of Indira Gandhi in the election called after the Emergency. But the Janata Party bickered before it broke up and he once told me as factionalism grew from bad to worse, “I say, it might be better if Indira would return to power.”

The Vajpayee tragedy

Vajpayee’s exceptional qualities shine in contrast to today’s dispensation, with the BJP forming its first majority government under Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi did make a dramatic air dash to Lahore to meet his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif, an initiative lost in the usual name-calling. And his party men’s call invoking Vajpayee’s insaniyat fails to resonate in Kashmir.

This brings me to the crux of Vajpayee’s tragedy: his relatively short reign did not permit him to reconcile the rough edges of the BJP’s, and its mentor RSS’s, philosophy to the compulsions of governing India. We see the consequences of the unbridled propagation of the Sangh’s edicts nearly every day: the murders and lynching of Dalits and Muslims in the name of cow protection; bending research organisations and colleges to the compulsions of Hindutva, seeking greater control and indoctrination over schools through scandalous textbooks, reordering national icons to suit Sangh Parivar prejudices, with the maker of modern democratic India, Jawaharlal Nehru, banished to the shadows.

Sangh Parivar supporters say they are not dividing India when every second initiative they take does precisely that. BJP leaders say that the state of Dalits is an old problem and blame the Congress governments of the past for it. So it is, but what has changed is the atmosphere the new dispensation has created in which cow protectors feel empowered to lynch and kill Dalits and Muslims. And it takes a month for Prime Minister Modi publicly to decry the horrors.

Again, the BJP says the Congress put cow protection laws on statute books. But Congress governments winked at the law, as Dalit spokesmen point out, instead of creating an environment in which Dalits and Muslims are killed for consuming or transporting beef.

Brilliant orator

The salient point in bringing up these examples is that, contrary to the present BJP rule, Vajpayee’s rule was guided by a less draconian notion of bringing to fruition the RSS variety of Ram rajya. It is, of course, true that the RSS used the opportunity of the BJP coming to power at the Centre for the first time to plant its men and women in the government apparatus. These sleeping subversives, if they may be so called, in the decade of Congress rule after Vajpayee came to life following Modi’s rise.

Although Modi is no mean crowd puller and unerringly knows which buttons to push to charm crowds, Vajpayee’s oratory was of a different and higher order. His Hindi diction was superb, often lit up by poetic interludes, and the cadence of his sentences was unmatched.

It is a miracle that the Sangh Parivar reared a man of Vajpayee’s qualities. I shall treasure my frank exchanges with him. His humanism will live on.

S Nihal Singh wrote this piece for Scroll.in, in August 2016. He died in April.

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.