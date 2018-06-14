The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: With the Taj Mahal gate vandalised, Hindutva politics is plumbing new depths

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more)

by 
Yann/Wikimedia Commons

The Big Story: Hindutva trumps development

In 1977, when the United States launched the Voyager spacecraft, it included 115 images of life on Earth. One of them was of the Taj Mahal. In case the ship was intercepted by aliens, the Americans who launched the Voyager wanted them to know that Earth contained a building as magnificent as the Taj.

In Agra, the actual home of the Taj Mahal, however, this wonderment seems to be fading a bit. The Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal dynasty that ruled a large part of the subcontinent from the 16th century to the 19th century. Since the Mughals were Muslim, almost anything associated with them has come under sharp attack in an India in which Hindutva nationalism is on the ascendant.

On Tuesday, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad removed a steel gate installed by the Archaeological Survey of India claiming that it blocked the way to a temple. This was done even as the Archeological Survey of India had made sure to create an alternative path to the shrine

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is part of the Sangh Parivar, a famil of Hindutva organisations under the patronage of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This network includes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is not the first time Hindutva supporters have displayed an antipathy to the Taj Mahal. In 2017, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Adityanath, attacked the mausoleum as not being Indian enough. That same year, A BJP MLA called the Taj a “blot on Indian culture”.

Yet, physically attacking a part of the Taj complex signifies an escalation. Part of this might have to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the first half of 2019.

The Lokniti-CSDS-ABP Mood of the Nation Survey published a fortnight ago has some troubling portents for the BJP. The Modi government is as unpopular today as the United Progressive Alliance government was in July 2013 – nine months before it crashed to a defeat. Over the last year, says the survey, the BJP’s popularity has dipped by seven percentage points. Over 60% of voters characterise the Modi government as corrupt and key segments such as farmers, Dalits and Adivasis are angry. The Modi government’s stock has dipped sharply in western India, as well as in the South and East.

Moreover, the BJP has lost a string of bye-polls. Of these Kairana Lok Sabha bye-election in western Uttar Pradesh was crucial. The BJP had won it in 2014 in the backdrop of the 2013 Jat-Muslim riots. However, in May 2018, economic issues such as the price realisation of crops completely overshadowed communal acrimony and the BJP lost the seat.

Against such a backdrop, a sharper focus on issues of Hindutva identity – from the Taj Mahal to the manufactured controversy about Jinnah’s portrait in the Aligarh Muslim University – might unfortunately be the template for 2019.

Punditry

  • Killing of well-known writer and secularist, Shahzahan Bachchu, is a grim portent in an election year in Bangladesh argues this edit in the Indian Express.
  • Four out of five Indians will still be Hindu even when Muslim population peaks, points out Sachin Mampatta in the Mint.
  • Pakistan may be headed towards an election that is compromised, writes Mehmal Sarfraz in the Telegraph.

Giggle

Don’t Miss

Swachh Bharat internship for students gets rolling – with no funds and much confusion. Shreya Roy Chowdhury reports:

“This is forcing students to curtail their ambitions for the project. For instance, a group of three female students from Zakir Hussain College wants to start an awareness drive about waste segregation in a semi-urban locality near Vasant Vihar in South Delhi. But Ansari, the college’s nodal officer, has suggested they be as thrifty as possible, and prepare a play and a theme-song. They also want to paint some walls but Ansari has asked them to hold off till he knows who will pay for it. His students working in villages near their homes in Tripura and Manipur asked about building toilets. Again, Ansari told them to ask the local panchayats if they would be willing to give them ‘some small amount’ to design a prototype.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.