Weather alert

Delhi, North India likely to get relief from hazardous air with weekend thunderstorms

A stable weather system has led to winter-style pollution levels in the Capital.

Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo

After three days of high levels of air pollution, experts said on Thursday that Delhi and other parts of northern India are likely to get some relief with a thunderstorm around Friday night. There have been high levels of particulate matter in the Capital since Tuesday. On Wednesday, 13 people died in Uttar Pradesh after severe dust storms.

A combination of factors have influenced this condition, said Charan Singh, a scientist with India Meteorological Department. Westerly winds normally flow over north west and central India at this time of the year, just before the monsoon sets in. Ordinarily, these are balanced by easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal branch of the south west monsoon.

However, this year, the easterly winds are weaker than usual over the foothills. With dry weather and high land temperatures, dust-bearing winds rose in north west India. The weak easterly winds could have contributed indirectly to the phenomenon, Singh said.

“This is not unusual,” said Singh. “It is usual, but not frequent every year. The monsoon reaches north west India only at the end of June. Before that, there is normally some thunderstorm activity of the kind called ‘andhi’. This dust storm is suspended now because of stable conditions of North West India for two days.”

The phenomenon is not linked to the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon, which is currently stationary over peninsular India and is unlikely to move further north for at least a week, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department.

Jaipur is already clear of the dust storm, said the duty officer at the Meteorological Centre at Jaipur. Wind speeds have been moderate in Rajasthan at around 28 kilometres per hour.

In Uttar Pradesh, 13 people died and 28 were reported injured on Wednesday in different parts of the state, as wind speeds went beyond 75 kilometres per hour for more than two hours. Chief announced financial Another round of thunderstorms and dust storms hit northern India at the end of May and in early June.

In Delhi, however, the winds have pushed pollution to levels that usually prevail in winter, with high levels of stagnant particulate matter, particularly PM10, which are particles the width of 10 microns.

The last time Delhi saw summer pollution like this was over two days in June 2016 and before that in 2015, the Hindustan Times reported a Central Pollution Control Board official as saying. As of 4 pm on Thursday, the PM10 level in Delhi was 914, but had touched 999 in the last 48 hours. India’s air quality instruments are not capable of measuring pollution beyond this level. PM2.5 levels touched 548 in parts of the capital on Thursday. Both these measurements reflect a hazardous quality of air.

Do you really need to use that plastic straw?

The hazards of single-use plastic items, and what to use instead.

Getty Images

In June 2018, a distressed whale in Thailand made headlines around the world. After an autopsy it’s cause of death was determined to be more than 80 plastic bags it had ingested. The pictures caused great concern and brought into focus the urgency of the fight against single-use plastic. This term refers to use-and-throw plastic products that are designed for one-time use, such as takeaway spoons and forks, polythene bags styrofoam cups etc. In its report on single-use plastics, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has described how single-use plastics have a far-reaching impact in the environment.

Dense quantity of plastic litter means sights such as the distressed whale in Thailand aren’t uncommon. Plastic products have been found in the airways and stomachs of hundreds of marine and land species. Plastic bags, especially, confuse turtles who mistake them for jellyfish - their food. They can even exacerbate health crises, such as a malarial outbreak, by clogging sewers and creating ideal conditions for vector-borne diseases to thrive. In 1988, poor drainage made worse by plastic clogging contributed to the devastating Bangladesh floods in which two-thirds of the country was submerged.

Plastic litter can, moreover, cause physiological harm. Burning plastic waste for cooking fuel and in open air pits releases harmful gases in the air, contributing to poor air quality especially in poorer countries where these practices are common. But plastic needn’t even be burned to cause physiological harm. The toxic chemical additives in the manufacturing process of plastics remain in animal tissue, which is then consumed by humans. These highly toxic and carcinogenic substances (benzene, styrene etc.) can cause damage to nervous systems, lungs and reproductive organs.

The European Commission recently released a list of top 10 single-use plastic items that it plans to ban in the near future. These items are ubiquitous as trash across the world’s beaches, even the pristine, seemingly untouched ones. Some of them, such as styrofoam cups, take up to a 1,000 years to photodegrade (the breakdown of substances by exposure to UV and infrared rays from sunlight), disintegrating into microplastics, another health hazard.

More than 60 countries have introduced levies and bans to discourage the use of single-use plastics. Morocco and Rwanda have emerged as inspiring success stories of such policies. Rwanda, in fact, is now among the cleanest countries on Earth. In India, Maharashtra became the 18th state to effect a ban on disposable plastic items in March 2018. Now India plans to replicate the decision on a national level, aiming to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2022. While government efforts are important to encourage industries to redesign their production methods, individuals too can take steps to minimise their consumption, and littering, of single-use plastics. Most of these actions are low on effort, but can cause a significant reduction in plastic waste in the environment, if the return of Olive Ridley turtles to a Mumbai beach are anything to go by.

To know more about the single-use plastics problem, visit Planet or Plastic portal, National Geographic’s multi-year effort to raise awareness about the global plastic trash crisis. From microplastics in cosmetics to haunting art on plastic pollution, Planet or Plastic is a comprehensive resource on the problem. You can take the pledge to reduce your use of single-use plastics, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic, and not by the Scroll editorial team.