From Marilyn Monroe to Ursula Andress: Sonia Gandhi fake photo factory is clearly big on Hollywood

“यह लो कांग्रेसी चमचों इसको पहचानों तुम्हारी राजमाता एंटोनिया सोनिया गांधी है…….😂😂😂😂😂😂…..अब क्या कहोगे चमचों अब भी झूठ लाओगे इसको क्या” (Look at this Congressi supporters and recognise your leader Antonia Sonia Gandhi. Now what what do you have to say? Will you all still claim that this a lie? – translated).

A post is being circulated on social media, with purported images of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in beachwear.

The images shared by right-wing Facebook page फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार (Phir ek bar Modi sarkar) had more than 10,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

The post had been picked up by several other right-wing Facebook groups and pages, including WE SUPPORT PM MODI, Vote 4 BJP and We support Yogi Adityanath, among others. It had also been shared by individual users.

Dr No

To establish the origin of the photographs, Alt News reverse-image searched the post via Google.

Play

The photographs are of Swiss actress Ursula Andress on the sets of the first Bond movie Dr. No. The man pictured with Andress is Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the fictional character of Ian Fleming’s British spy James Bond.

The photos were easy to recognise for many people who posted in the comments section of the page फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार . They called out the bluff and posted the original photographs.

Not the first time

This isn’t an isolated incident. Several attempts have been made in the past by posting fake or morphed photos of Sonia Gandhi with sexist captions, with an attempt to to portray that she doesn’t confirm to “Indian culture”.

फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार also carried a photoshopped image of a meeting between Gandhi and former President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, showing Gandhi sitting in his lap. The post had been shared more than 36,000 times.

Play

Earlier, Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s photograph was used to claim it was the image of a young Sonia Gandhi as a “bar waitress”.

A photograph of Marilyn Monroe was earlier morphed with Sonia Gandhi’s face, calling her a “bar dancer”.

This article first appeared on Alt News.