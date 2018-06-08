social media

From Marilyn Monroe to Ursula Andress: Sonia Gandhi fake photo factory is clearly big on Hollywood

Well-known images from the first James Bond film, ‘Dr No’ were passed off as those of former Congress president.

“यह लो कांग्रेसी चमचों इसको पहचानों तुम्हारी राजमाता एंटोनिया सोनिया गांधी है…….😂😂😂😂😂😂…..अब क्या कहोगे चमचों अब भी झूठ लाओगे इसको क्या” (Look at this Congressi supporters and recognise your leader Antonia Sonia Gandhi. Now what what do you have to say? Will you all still claim that this a lie? – translated).

A post is being circulated on social media, with purported images of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in beachwear.

The images shared by right-wing Facebook page फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार (Phir ek bar Modi sarkar) had more than 10,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

The post had been picked up by several other right-wing Facebook groups and pages, including WE SUPPORT PM MODI, Vote 4 BJP and We support Yogi Adityanath, among others. It had also been shared by individual users.

Dr No

To establish the origin of the photographs, Alt News reverse-image searched the post via Google.

The photographs are of Swiss actress Ursula Andress on the sets of the first Bond movie Dr. No. The man pictured with Andress is Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the fictional character of Ian Fleming’s British spy James Bond.

The photos were easy to recognise for many people who posted in the comments section of the page फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार . They called out the bluff and posted the original photographs.

Not the first time

This isn’t an isolated incident. Several attempts have been made in the past by posting fake or morphed photos of Sonia Gandhi with sexist captions, with an attempt to to portray that she doesn’t confirm to “Indian culture”.

फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार also carried a photoshopped image of a meeting between Gandhi and former President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, showing Gandhi sitting in his lap. The post had been shared more than 36,000 times.

Earlier, Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s photograph was used to claim it was the image of a young Sonia Gandhi as a “bar waitress”.

A photograph of Marilyn Monroe was earlier morphed with Sonia Gandhi’s face, calling her a “bar dancer”.

This article first appeared on Alt News.

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

