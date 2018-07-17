With the Supreme Court reserving its judgment on petitions seeking to scrap portions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which considers gay sex a crime, the mood in the activist camp is quietly positive. The demeanour of the judges and the government’s decision not to take a stand on decriminalisation is giving many hope that the gains achieved in 2009, when the Delhi High Court struck the provision down only to see the Supreme Court reinstate it four years later, will not be wasted. The hope is now that the court will not just strike down the law criminalising gay sex, it might also give impetus to the movement for full civil rights for the LGBTQ community.

As the country awaits the decision of the apex court, take the following quiz to test your knowledge about about the history of India’s pride movement.