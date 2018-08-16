Looking to the future

Entrepreneurs in Bengaluru have built a robot chef for Indian kitchens

Mechanical Chef is now working on a final prototype which will be the size of a large microwave and more convenient.

by 
Via YouTube

It’s been years since the beloved cartoon The Jetsons aired, and, unfortunately, there’s still no sign of a modern-day Rosie the Robot to instantly produce delicious meals.

But in a small office in the heart of Bengaluru, a team of tech-savvy entrepreneurs has built what could be the closest we’ve gotten so far to a robotic chef that can actually cook food inside your home.

And not just any food – Indian food, from Karnataka’s bisi bele bhath to the Punjabi paneer butter masala. The company, Mechanical Chef, has built a wooden prototype about the size of a large gas hob with a rotating drum filled with spice canisters, three induction plates, and little robotic protrusions that wield spatulas and volumetric cups. The machine can prepare around 30 different vegetarian dishes with minimal human intervention. This includes rice, dal (lentils), and a sabzi (any vegetable-based side-dish) that can be cooked simultaneously in about 40 minutes.

Amid the squeaks and whirs of a machine stirring up an aromatic dish of fried capsicum and tomatoes, co-founder and chief technology officer Arpit Sharma explained how the idea came about: In 2012, a female colleague of co-founder Cohan Sujay, a computer science graduate from North Carolina State University, pointed out that cooking takes up so much time for Indian women. Trying to find a way to solve the problem, he decided to look into the way Indian food is made and hit upon some advantages.

“He realised that in 90% of [Indian] cooking we just drop, stir, and heat. And if that can be maintained, we can actually automate 90% of cooking,” said Sharma, a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Secondly, he noticed that Indian ingredients for curries and other such dishes were easy to classify and recipes usually followed a specific sequence, making it simpler for a machine to execute.

But the idea remained on paper till last year, when Sujay and Sharma met in Bengaluru. That’s when the two decided to combine their expertise, Sharma’s in hardware and Sujay’s in coding, to create a mechanical chef.

How to build a robot

In recent years, a number of companies have built robots that can cook in various ways. There’s the UK-based Moley, which has designed a robotic kitchen, complete with long arms that can prepare recipes from celebrity chefs like Thomas Keller and Gordon Ramsay. Closer home, there’s Singapore-based Rotimatic, whose table-top machine can mix, knead, and even cook rotis.

But these options cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, making them way too expensive for Indians. So when Sharma and Sujay embarked on designing their prototype, they kept the price-conscious consumer in mind.

The first design turned out to be too complicated, so they decided to use the principles of physics and mechanical design to create a machine that would require a minimal number of moving parts, thus making it cheaper to produce. For this, all its processes would have to work with the force of gravity, not against it. And that posed a challenge.

“We were thinking we would drop the ingredients with the force of gravity only...(But) most of the ingredients in cooking are basically powders with different grain sizes, shapes, and stickiness. Making all of them fall with gravity was a problem which took us so long because with granular media it’s quite difficult when it comes to flow,” Sharma explained.

It took another try and some experimenting with the dispenser before the pair came up with a final design.

This was turned into a working prototype with a Nidhi Prayas grant of Rs5 lakh ($7,287) from the Indian government’s department of science and technology through IIT Bombay’s incubator, the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In November 2017, Sharma and Sujay took the prototype to a fair held at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds and introduced visitors to the first working version of their mechanical chef.

“We got an amazing response from people who wanted to try this,” Sharma said. The company took down their names and numbers, and in June this year, after spending a few months finessing the machine and expanding its repertoire, began inviting people over to its office to test it.

In the works is an app through which users will select the dish of their choice. The machine then indicates the canisters that need to be loaded with fresh ingredients, chopped vegetables or rice for example. Spices, seasonings, oil, and water are also loaded in advance. On command, the machine begins the process of cooking, pouring out the ingredients needed into a pan placed on one of its induction plates, and stirring until the dish is done.

Play

On the day of my visit, it took the machine about 20 minutes to whip up a mix of capsicum, tomatoes, and onion with turmeric and other masalas dropped in and slowly stirred by the little robotic arm. While the movement of the spatula occasionally pushed a few vegetables out of the pan, the final dish turned out balanced and perfectly cooked, each piece consistently soft and flavoured. There was no way to tell that it had been prepared with almost no human intervention, barring the loading of chopped vegetables at the start. And Sharma says most other testers have felt the same.

With the basics in place, Mechanical Chef is now working on a final prototype which will be the size of a large microwave and more convenient. The company is building 16 units of this for a field test at the end of this year. If successful, it plans to embark on production by the end of next year. Sharma says it will cost about Rs 25,000 apiece, far cheaper than the retail cost of Rotimatic, for instance, which starts at about $999.

Home-cooked

For Sharma and Sujay, the target audience includes both busy newly-weds and India’s growing population of single-person households, many of whom don’t have time to cook or simply don’t know how to. And this is a market with a lot of potential, according to Milind Atrey, professor in charge of SINE at IIT Bombay.

“I know a lot of software engineers right out of IIT who never cook at home because they don’t have time, so if they have this technology available, I’m sure there will be a market,” he told Quartz. Busy urban Indians have already fueled the spectacular rise of food-delivery startups like Swiggy, which now even offers single-serving dishes for as little as Rs99 delivered to your door for free.

“I think this technology will have takers in metro cities. But I also feel that all the Indians who are settled abroad, that could also be a market,” Atrey said. The challenge, though, is in making a machine that can customise food to cater to different tastes across the country, and still be simple enough to be used by anyone.

Sharma and Sujay already have more ambitious goals: Eventually, they want to make it possible for Indians to enjoy the taste of their mothers’ home-cooked food, even if they’re living hundreds of miles away.

“Let’s say a mother wants to cook for her son (living away from home); she just has to write down what she does while cooking and feed that recipe into the app, ask her son to load (the ingredients), and then go to work. In the evening when he comes home, the food will be ready – the same food that his mother makes.”

This article first appeared on Quartz.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.