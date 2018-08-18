startup india

Most Indian techies don’t last more than two years at startups, shows research

The number of people quitting within a couple of years is overwhelming and those sticking on for over four years a rarity, according to a study by Belong.

Reuters

A decade or so ago, India’s business process outsourcing industry was infamous for its record-high attrition levels. Now, the country’s technology startup industry has taken over that mantle.

In fact, by some estimates, the employee churn rate at startups is worse than it was for BPOs.

Currently, the attrition rate at Indian startups ranges between 50% and 80%, industry experts estimate.

“That [BPO] was an easier talent to fill. You wanted people to speak [a] certain language in a certain way. You were looking for soft skills,” said Zairus Master, CEO of job portal Shine.com. “What we’re looking for in startups is sometimes unique skills. There has to be [a] high degree of entrepreneurship, [a] high degree of ownership, [a] high degree of making things happen,” Master added.

The talent shortage in startups is, thus, a deeper problem.

The churn

Experts say that most entry-level employees don’t last for more than a couple of years at a startup.

Research by artificial intelligence-driven recruitment platform, Belong, found that the number of people quitting within two years is overwhelming and those sticking on for over four years a rarity.

The reason for this high churn rate is that young professionals come to startups for all the wrong reasons.

Many fresh graduates end up in the sector when they fail to bag jobs at large IT companies like Infosys or Tata Consultancy Services, which have gone slow on hiring in recent years.

Very few startup employees in India care about building the next Google or Flipkart. For them, these young companies are just a stepping stone to bigger things.

“People think if they join a young startup, they’ll learn more and they’ll be allowed to fail four, five, six times,” said N Shivakumar, business head of recruitment process outsourcing at Teamlease Services. “Meanwhile, they’ll keep the searchlights on to join an Amazon or a Flipkart and be better-prepared once they get there.”

On the other hand, sincere startup aspirants can find themselves perturbed once they’re at a company.

Not everyone’s cup of tea

The goalposts at a startup shift daily and the absence of concrete long-term processes can unnerve many.

“The HPs [Hewlett-Packard] of the world just want freshers to have the job and do it. They’re not expected to do more,” said Shivakumar of Teamlease. “But at startups, they’re told learn this by tomorrow evening and come. It’s difficult to try to survive that.”

Moreover, these young firms lack up-skilling resources and rely on last-minute hiring of required skills, instead of training their existing staff.

Many freshers join startups unaware and unprepared for such a dynamic environment and want to check out of the ecosystem within the first few months. “[It] is not everyone’s cup of tea. Soon people realise they can’t handle the pressure and go to a larger company where projects are giant sized and enough time is given to finish it,” said Rahoul Bhaargava, founder of audio content company Creative Antenna.

And then there are monetary reasons that make small startups less attractive for many.

Perks and rewards

The high level of commitment required to stay on the ball at a startup is not always rewarded handsomely. Low on cash reserves and revenues, some startups struggle to even maintain regular salary cycles, said Kunal Kislay, CEO of internet-of-things solutions provider Integration Wizards.

In addition, many startup jobs come without basic employee benefits such as insurance, which is a given in any large IT firm.

Though startups give employees more autonomy and freedom to experiment compared to traditional IT firms, job security at the latter is no match to the former. After all, over 40% of startups in India shut down within two years of founding, owing to unprofitability and funding crunches, among other reasons.

In most cases, it’s not just the employees that fall back: startups also put in little effort to retain the talent in their early days.

Talent mismatch

By design, hiring at startups is usually done for the short-term. “Team members are hired based on instant need. There’s not much thought process behind it,” said Vivek Tikoo, who leads marketing at recruitment firm ZingHR.

“[Startups] end up hiring candidates who are less than desired and who end up giving less than ideal performance”

As a company evolves, so does its workforce. For instance, a back-office team may be replaced with automated tools. What began as a product firm may decide to pivot to services, changing the talent pool it needs.

Also, recruitment teams at early-stage startups are bootstrapped. They “end up hiring candidates who are less than desired and who end up giving less than ideal performance,” Creative Antenna’s Bhaargava said.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of suitors – more mature startups, traditional IT companies – in line to poach startup talent. For big IT especially, startup employees are gold because they have worked in an unorganised environment, and possibly picked up multiple skills along the way.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.