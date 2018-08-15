August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence from the British, is definitely a day for the history books, but it has also inspired several stunning works of fiction by Indian writers – from sweeping historical sagas of the time to intimate personal stories for which the political events merely form the backdrop. The horrors of the Partition of India, in particular, have been the subject of hundreds of novels, the layer of fiction able to convey the staggering scale of violence and the uprooting of millions of lives.

This quiz digs into some of the most impactful novels set during the transformative time.