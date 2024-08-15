Rabindranath Tagore’s Where the Mind is Without Fear demonstrates how deeply the concept of freedom is woven into the fabric of Indian poetry. While our discourse on independence often gravitates towards the historic struggle against colonial rule, Indian poets have long explored freedom’s multifaceted dimensions – from the personal to the social, economic, spiritual, and political.

The idea of economic freedom echoes through centuries of Indian poetry. As early as 500 CE, the poet Thiruvalluvar posed the question in his Thirukkural, classic Tamil text consisting of couplets: “Inmaiyin Innathathu Yaadhenin?” (What is worse than poverty?). His answer that poverty itself is the worst fate, resonates with the age-old struggle against economic hardship that continues to shape our society today.

But freedom, in the Indian poetic tradition, extends far beyond material concerns. In the realm of social emancipation, the 12th-century Kannada poet Akka Mahadevi stands as an icon of defiance. Rejecting the confines of marriage, she embarked on a spiritual journey, her long tresses covering her naked body as a symbol of renunciation.

In her vachana Kaaya Meesalagi Ninagarpitavaayittua, Mahadevi boldly asserts a woman’s right to self-determination, challenging the patriarchal structures that sought to subjugate her. She declares that her body belongs only to the god residing in her heart (Chenna Mallikarjuna), a radical statement of personal and spiritual autonomy.

Two centuries later, the Marathi poet Chokhamela grappled with another form of social oppression – the caste system. Coming from the marginalised Mahar community, Chokhamela’s abhangs (devotional hymns) reflect the struggles of those denied access to sacred spaces.

In Abhir Gulaal Udhalitha Rang Rang, he poignantly describes the deity dancing amidst the colourful powder spread in the air, while pleading for even a glimpse from the temple doorstep. His words resonate with the universal yearning for dignity and inclusion, challenging us to confront the persistent inequalities in our society.

Play

The pursuit of spiritual freedom finds powerful expression in the works of the 15th-century mystic poet Kabir. His doha Nirbhay Nirgun urges us to be fearless in our quest for liberation. Kabir’s verses transcend the boundaries of organised religion, calling upon us to embrace the formless divine with unwavering courage and inspiring seekers to shed the shackles of fear and conformity.

Play

In the Carnatic tradition, the 19th-century composer Tyagaraja explores freedom as a deeply spiritual quest. His composition Mokshamu Galada poses a profound question: can one attain salvation without looking inward? This yearning for a higher plane of consciousness resonates with the universal human longing to transcend the limitations of the physical self.

Play

In the 20th century Tagore brought us back to a more personal contemplation of freedom. In Khaanchar Paakhi Chilo, Tagore describes a conversation between two birds, prompting us to ponder whether true freedom lies in being caged or being free. This metaphor evokes the conflict between the security of the known and the allure of the boundless – a dilemma as relevant in our rapidly changing world as it was in Tagore’s time.

Play

As we navigate the complexities of identity and belonging in modern India, the timeless wisdom of these poets provides both solace and challenge. They urge us to expand our understanding of freedom beyond the political narrative, delving into the personal, social, economic, and spiritual dimensions of emancipation.

Their words remind us that freedom is not merely a destination, but an ongoing exploration of our interconnectedness and potential as human beings. As we celebrate our nation’s independence, let us also embrace this rich poetic legacy that invites us to continually redefine and pursue freedom in all its forms.

Chitra Srikrishna is a Carnatic vocalist based in Bangalore. Her website can be accessed here.