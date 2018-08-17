As Kerala battles flood, social media helps connect anxious relatives, coordinate relief efforts

With Kerala battling unprecedented floods that have crippled many parts of the state, the state government and residents have taken to social media to help coordinate rescue efforts and offer support to those who need it. At least 114 people have died since August 9, and with rains showing no signs of abating, many of those who are outside the state are hoping social media can connect them to relatives or friends who are facing the deluge.

Heavy rains over the past week have caused floods across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, affecting thousands of people and prompting the Indian Meteorological Department to issue a red alert. More than 2,400 villages in Kerala have been badly hit by rain, forcing an estimated 2 lakh people to move to relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force has rescued more than 926 people in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts, but many more are still stranded and waiting for assistance.

As part of its coordinating efforts, the Kerala government has taken to Twitter to share information about making donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Here's how you can help those affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala. Now you can make donations online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through the site, https://t.co/OFHTHlZ9by #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala. pic.twitter.com/XNlBKqdCUT — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 14, 2018

Those in need of help can also log on to Kerala Rescue, another portal built by the state government, the state IT mission and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Citizens can request for help and obtain contact information of police control rooms in various districts. Those who wish to register as volunteers can do so on the website while those who wish to donate to the relief efforts can view a district-wise list of needs which include clothing, food and other necessary items.

Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks in Alappuzha district have been isolated following the heavy rains and flood. The rescue and evacuation of people have been going on in these places from Wednesday evening.#KeralaFloods — Kerala Rescue (@kerala_rescue) August 16, 2018

A map of rescue requests on the websites suggests people have been asking for help from all over the state.

Citizen efforts

Even as the state is carrying out rescue operations, many citizens are also attempting to use social media to spread information and connect people to those who can help them. Users are posting messages with the hashtag #KeralaFloods to coordinate their operations.

Pls note. If family or friends are stranded in Kerala, please call the district control rooms first. If help does not arrive, fill this, tag me. Will send it to officials collating data. Let us try all means.

People :

Description :

Number :

Location:

District :

Time of SoS call: — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 15, 2018

Maktoob India is recharging mobile phones for emergency purposes for victims and rescue workers of Kerala.



Please contact them 894498235, 8943035403 #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala — Aabha Muralidharan (@gypsyaabha) August 16, 2018

Listen, please RT: I live in Mysore and am able and willing to help coordinate Kerala flood relief efforts here from tomorrow 17th Aug morning, 10 am. Today, sadly I’m very stuck in another city. DMs are open. — KaveriExpress (@KaveriExpress) August 16, 2018

This madrasa in Kozhikode district of Kerala is the largest relief camp in the district. Even in this cataclysm, humanity thrives in Kerala.



We are together in this battle for survival. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/QThJ1MsLXa — Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) August 15, 2018

Since people are struggling to pass on their exact location with the rescuers, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has released @Whatsapp numbers to ping them with your location. pic.twitter.com/4iKOiHksUK

Excellent idea. #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods

Via @Jikkuvarghese — Nikhil Narayanan (@nikhilnarayanan) August 16, 2018

Hi, IT volunteers to help with the backend work of coordinating relief & rescue and responding to SoS calls are required urgently. Those who are BASED OUTSIDE KERALA (even people in other time zones) are preferred as we are experiencing power outages. https://t.co/b36JZKePuN — Sad Background Music (@iamdatemike) August 16, 2018

Social media users are also using Twitter and Facebook to provide information about those were stranded in different parts of Kerala who need access to relief.

rescue team needed in kadukutty (near chalakudy) in Thissur, kerala Hundreds of families are stuck. First floor has drowned and water is still rising. Please help. #keralafloods #thrissur @SushmaSwaraj @sureshpprabhu @CMOKerala — Simi (@simmzzzz) August 16, 2018

#KeralaFloods A group of 50 people are in the terrace of #Ranni petta post office looking for the #kerala rescue team. Plz help them immediately. Contact numbers 9626369267 and 9360326566. Please help them. — Antony Rajendran (@AntonyRajendra2) August 15, 2018

#KeralaFloods Hello..my parents are stuck in Kuthiyathodu, Chenganur. This is in Pandanad area. Water has covered the whole house . There is also a 6 year old. Their contact number Kochumon: 9847350282. Please send help — Titus Abraham (@Titus_Abraham) August 16, 2018

Donations

Aside from attempting to coordinate rescue operations, citizens are also using social media to encourage others to donate supplies or money to help those affected by the floods. A student-led initiative from the Department of Social Work at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru has been collecting supplies since August 16 that they intend distribute in Wayanad, one of the districts in Kerala affected by the floods.

“We are focusing on providing relief in Mananthavady with the Wayanad Social Service Society,” said Roopika Nair, a student coordinating the initiative. “Our main aim is to provide people with undergarments, sanitary napkins, diapers for children, medicines and warm clothes.”

If you haven't donated to #KeralaFloods yet I urge you consider a donation to this cause. Adivasi children whose homes, lands and books washed away. A close friend is working on this. I vouch for its authenticity. pic.twitter.com/gGrdASBXLd — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) August 16, 2018

Connectivity issues

Beyond those who need immediate help, many who have relatives in Kerala say their families are safe, but they have not been able to stay in regular touch because of poor connectivity and erratic electricity supply.

Sajin Saju, who works in Delhi but hails from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, said that while he has not faced any problems while contacting his family, things could get worse in the coming days due to persistent rainfall.

“My family has told me that the rivers have swelled in their area. Muvattupuzha town has been submerged and residents have been experiencing sporadic power supply,” he said. “In Rakkad, some 5 km away, one of my relatives has moved to the second floor of the house as water has entered his home.”

A Mumbai-based photographer who requested anonymity said that his parents in Thiruvananthapuram had to cut off the electricity supply in their home as a precautionary measure and could not charge their phones for that period. “The situation in Thiruvananthapuram is not as bad as other parts of the state. So far, I have not faced any problems while contacting my parents.”

Raihana Raffi, a student in Thevara said that she was facing difficulty in contacting her grandparents in Irinjalakuda and Chelakkara in Thrissur district due to bad connection. “My grandparents are safe but we have to try five to six times to connect to them. There is mostly no electricity in Chelakkara.”