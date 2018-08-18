Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: The inundation of Kochi airport was a disaster waiting to happen

A creek from the Periyar river was diverted when the airport – shut till August 26 – was built.

by 
AFP

As heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, the government announced on Thursday that the flooded Cochin International Airport would remain closed until August 26. The international airports in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts will accommodate the traffic from Kochi, which is Kerala’s largest airport.

The state is in the grip of what has been called its worst monsoon in almost a century. The toll from the floods leapt to 184 on Friday from around 80 the previous day, with the state government saying close to 100 people had died within 36 hours.

While the full extent of the damage to Kochi airport is not yet clear, the shutdown of the facility is unprecedented. No major airport in India has had to close for 11 days due to rain. Ernakulam district, where the airport is located, received 124% more than the normal rainfall for the week ending August 15. News reports from the district mentioned people being stranded in their homes in areas very close to the airport.

The flooding of Cochin International Airport is an event foreseen. The facility, which opened in 1999, is barely 400 metres from the Periyar river. When the airport was built, a creek, the Chengal Thodu, that served as a distributary from the river and three irrigation canals that provide water to nearby paddy fields were realigned to make space for the runway, as a coffee table book published by the Cochin International Airport Limited says. The airport’s drainage system leads into the Chengal Thodu, which in turn is connected to the Periyar.

By realigning the creek, the airport authorities ended up narrowing it, said CR Neelakandan, an environmental activist and state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party who had raised concerns about the airport in the 1990s.

“The airport area is the floodplain of the Periyar,” Neelakandan pointed out. “If you take a flood plain, there is every chance of a flood, even after you reclaim it. Chengal Thodu is the only line connecting Periyar to other rivers.”

Neelakandan said that when he had asked the authorities what would happen in the event of a flood, they had replied that Kerala’s dams would help control it, but also that floods were a thing of the past. “People like us were afraid, but that was only a fear we could not prove,” he said. “There was no evidence at that time. This kind of flood coming in from the Periyar was not envisaged by anybody.”

Now, with the opening of the gates of the two major dams on the Periyar – the Mullaperiyar, which is operated by the Tamil Nadu government though located entirely in Kerala, and the Idukki – everything downstream is inundated, including the airport itself.

2013 flood

Though diminished, the Chengal Thodu is still a significant part of the lives of those who live near it. It frequently overflows during the monsoon and the resultant waterlogging is exacerbated by a tall concrete wall built by the airport to prevent the water from entering its runway. In 2013, when the gates of the Idamalayar dam on the Periyar were opened, the Chengal Thodu had overflowed, forcing residents to shift to relief camps and the airport to shut down for two days.

Later that year, the airport widened its drainage channels, stocked up on sandbags, invested in pumps and strengthened its boundary wall. None of these measures seem to have been able to withstand the force of the water flowing down the river at present. The airport has now begun to demolish the wall – this time to let the water out.

Encroaching on the Periyar

Built 25 km outside Ernakulam city in Nedumbassery, the Kochi airport is the first public-private partnership greenfield airport in the country. (A greenfield airport is one that is built from scratch on an undeveloped site.) A part of its funding came from non-resident Indians living in the Gulf, keen on cheaper flights home. The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have been a favoured destination for migrant workers from Kerala for decades now and the airport provides direct connectivity to these. The state government initially held a 74% stake in the airport while 26% was held by private citizens. As of 2015, the government holds a 32% stake.

Environmental clearances for land acquisition projects became compulsory in India only in 1994. This clearance is granted to a project on the basis of an environmental impact assessment. In the clearance granted to Cochin International Airport on March 15, 1995, only one mention of the canal is made:

 “For diversion of Nallah [Chengal Thodu], appropriate measures such as construction of bund/diversion canal etc. to regulate the flow of water from Periyar River into the existing Nahlah must be adopted to ensure that the overall hydrology of the area does not change.”  

As land acquisition for the project faced protests, the original design of the airport was revised, according to a case study by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. In the revised design, “the eastern boundary extended till the Periyar river”, the study stated.

Construction on or near the canal has continued apace since then. In 2017, there were reports that the airport company, as part of its push towards operating entirely on solar power, had built a six-megawatt power plant on concrete stilts over the canal. The status of this plant is not clear at present, given the extent of flooding in the area.

The airport company also suggested reviving the Chengal Thodu, to use it as a waterway to Ernakulam city via the Periyar.

Other airports, similar stories

Kochi’s airport is not the only one to flirt with ecological disaster. In 2011, the Chennai airport in neighbouring Tamil Nadu extended its second runway by building a bridge over the Adyar river. During the flooding disaster that hit the city in December 2015, the river overflowed into the airport, forcing it to shut down.

Mumbai airport, which handles the highest passenger traffic in India after the Delhi airport, is also a river encroacher. Its first runway, reported The Times of India in 2005, was built on a culvert over the Mithi river. The second runway, which forms an X-shape with the first, extends directly into the river itself, gradually narrowing it down with each extension. The report cites this as one of the reasons the Mithi did not drain out the water from the city when it was paralysed by flash floods on July 26 that year. After the floods, the airport built a second channel to allow for more drainage.

Nor has Mumbai learnt from its mistakes. A new airport slated to come up in Navi Mumbai also plans to reclaim marshy land and divert the course of the Ulwe river, setting the scene for floods when the area receives heavy rain. An airlines consultant told Mint that the project was a disaster.

Airports are affected by rain even when not built over rivers. This year, a boundary wall at the international airport in Bhubaneswar collapsed after heavy rain. The airport is near the Mahanadi river but not on it. Last year, the runway of the Ahmedabad airport sustained damage as a result of waterlogging, reports said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.