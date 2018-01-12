WATER WARS

Explainer: Why Kerala and Tamil Nadu have fought for decades over the Mullaperiyar dam

A Supreme Court order to set up three panels for a disaster management plan is the latest round in a long-running legal battle.

by 
HT FILE PHOTO

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to set up three panels to prepare a contingency plan in case of a disaster at the 122-year-old Mullaperiyar dam. The dam situated at the confluence of the Mullayar and Periyar rivers is located entirely in Kerala but operated by the Tamil Nadu government for its irrigation and power generation needs.

The Supreme Court specified that the three panels, working in tandem, would only look into preparing a disaster management plan. It said other concerns pertaining to the dam’s stability and lifespan would continue to be examined by an existing committee set up in 2014.

Thursday’s order was in response to a petition filed by Kerala resident Russel Joy, who had moved the court on behalf of three million people living in the vicinity of the reservoir. The petition claimed that their lives would be in danger if the dam were to burst, as the hilly terrain would make the water “rush like a bullet” and cover the thickly populated area in no time.

This fear of a possible calamity that would put millions of lives at risk has underscored the tussle between the two states over the Mullaperiyar dam for close to five decades now. Over the years, the dam has been the subject of numerous legal battles and there are multiple threads to the Mullaperiyar story – of safety, historicity and anxieties over the sharing of resources.

Long history

The dam was built in the late 1800s in the princely state of Travancore (present-day Kerala) and given to British-ruled Madras Presidency on a 999-year lease in 1886. The agreement granted full rights to the secretary of state of Tamil Nadu, a British official, to construct irrigation projects on the land. The dam was built to divert eastwards a part of the west-flowing Periyar river, to feed the arid areas of Tamil Nadu.

The agreement was renewed by the two state governments in independent India in the 1970s. Tamil Nadu was given rights to the land and the water from the dam as well as the authority to develop hydro-power projects at the site, and Kerala would receive rent in return.

However, safety concerns surfaced in 1979 after reports in the Kerala press claimed a minor earthquake had caused cracks in the dam. The Central Water Commission was asked to examine the structure and suggest ways to strengthen it. As an emergency measure, the commission recommended that the level of water stored in the reservoir be lowered to 136 feet from about 142 feet. It held that the water level could be raised to the dam’s full capacity of 152 feet after the structure was strengthened.

Congress MPs from Kerala demand that the Mullaperiyar dam's water level be lowered during a demonstration at the Parliament House complex in Delhi in November 2011. (Credit: HT)
Congress MPs from Kerala demand that the Mullaperiyar dam's water level be lowered during a demonstration at the Parliament House complex in Delhi in November 2011. (Credit: HT)

Claims and counter claims

From this point on, two divergent perspectives have emerged.

Tamil Nadu claims that though it has undertaken periodic repairs on the dam, the Kerala government has not allowed it to raise the water level. It says it has suffered huge losses from not being able to use the dam to its full capacity.

Kerala, on the other hand, contends it is not safe to raise the water level as Idukki district, where the dam is located, is earthquake-prone and has experienced multiple low-intensity quakes. Scientists, too, have said the dam cannot withstand an earthquake measuring over six on the Richter scale and that if such a calamity were to happen, the lives of more than three million people would be imperilled.

The divergent views resulted in the two states moving their high courts and multiple petitions being filed. In 2000, the matter reached the Supreme Court, where it has been hotly contested for years.

In 2006, the Supreme Court allowed the Tamil Nadu government to raise the water level to 142 feet, contending that the apprehensions raised by Kerala were baseless. The Kerala government countered this with an amendment to the 2003 Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act. The amendment classified the Mullaperiyar dam as endangered and restricted the level of water in it to 136 feet. Tamil Nadu responded by moving the Supreme Court, calling for the amendment to be struck down as unconstitutional.

On its part, the top court tried to get the two sides to find common ground, but both stood firm. The Kerala government commissioned a study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, at the site of the dam. The study reiterated that the dam would not be able to withstand a major earthquake. Armed with these findings, the Kerala government in 2009 proposed that a new dam be built at the site. But Tamil Nadu was not convinced.

In another attempt to broker an agreement, the Supreme Court in 2010 set up a five-member empowered committee to look into the various concerns raised by the states. As the two sides were awaiting the committee’s report, a series of low-intensity earthquakes struck Idukki in 2011. Media reports in Kerala said the quakes had caused cracks to appear on the dam’s surface. This led to protests across the state demanding that the dam be decommissioned. The protests turned violent in many parts and worsened ties between the two states.

However, a year later, the empowered committee declared that the dam was “structurally and hydrologically safe” and that the Tamil Nadu government could raise the water level to 142 feet after carrying out some repairs.

The Kerala government received yet another setback in 2014 when the Supreme Court held that the 2006 amendment to the Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act restricting the water level in the dam to 136 feet was unconstitutional. It said Kerala could not obstruct Tamil Nadu from raising the water level to 142 feet. To allay Kerala’s concerns, it directed that a three-member committee be set up to oversee the process of raising the water level, inspect the dam routinely and look into the safety concerns.

Three years after this verdict, the court’s latest order on Thursday shows that the Mullaperiyar dam continues to be a bone of contention between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with mutliple interpretations on everything from the veracity of the 1886 agreement governing its use to the project’s structural safety.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.