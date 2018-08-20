BOOK EXCERPT

Against ‘buvabaji’: Narendra Dabholkar’s warning about the falsehood of so-called godmen

Rationalist and anti-superstition activist Narenda Dabholkar was murdered on August 20, 2013. An excerpt from a translation of his writings.

A pure and pious life is a noble goal; but to surrender to a baba in order to be able to lead such life can in no way prove beneficial. What is necessary is that the individual himself should be aware of his sexual and other desires. An individual cultivates self-respect and enjoys life by enjoying freedom and the ability to take rational decisions. The view that there are chances of going astray when there is freedom to take decisions, and that the spiritual vision of a baba is necessary to bring one back on track, is not at all conducive to the development of an individual as a complete human being. It is important to note that the human mind ought to be free even for the self-realisation that the spiritual way endeavours to walk.

Also, there is no clear agreement on the meaning of spiritual benefit, not even among the babas and their disciples. Yet all of them, with great certainty, reiterate the adage, “Metaphysics or spiritual knowledge begins where science ends” and proclaim that spiritual success is life’s ultimate goal.

The outline of metaphysical thought presented by each religion, sect or guru differs from, and at times even contradicts, other metaphysical views. However, consideration of all these rational arguments is not enough to convince an individual about the fallacy of his notions.

Yet even within the premise of the traditional and commonly acknowledged meaning of spirituality, it is possible to argue against these notions.

The traditional and acknowledged meaning of spirituality is along these lines: “In each living being in the world there is a soul – atma. The world (or universe) is engulfed by a paramatma – the universal soul. In each individual’s life there is brahma, while the parabrahma is in the universe. When the atma – the individual soul – meets the paramatma – the universal soul – or when the brahma and the parabrahma meet, the individual reaches the stage of ultimate beatitude of absolute bliss. The individual then attains “sachchidanand” – rejoicing in just being and understanding, that is, he regains his own true, eternal and ever-joyful nature, and perceives it.”

This woolly account ends with the question, “What more can one expect from life?” What a jumble of words! So how can one distinguish a spiritual man from an ordinary mortal being? The simple indication is that such a spiritual man is ascetic and righteous. For him, fulfilment in life goes beyond creature comforts. The truly spiritual person does not indulge in empty words but acts in the interest of humanity. Just as physical exercise builds up the body, spirituality is an exercise for inner mental development. So, the life of a spiritual person is pure, simple, pious and full of compassion which can be experienced by people around him. Spirituality is actually all the above qualities put in practice. All the rest are empty words. Repeating the sacred name of a god or guru that keeps one aware of one’s moral responsibility in behaviour is worthy behaviour; otherwise it is just din and clamour.

We have in our country plenty of examples of both true and mock spirituality.

Nirmala Mata awakens the kundalini and practises spirituality; but she owns marble palaces in several countries. Narendra Maharaj, in his sermons, advises people to live and let live, but without batting an eyelid, falsely accuses ANiS of being paid agents of Christian missionaries and converting people to Christianity. He also openly threatens to sever the hands and feet of ANiS members ND Patil and Narendra Dabholkar. When there is an uproar about such language or intentions, he quickly turns round and disowns what he said in his sermon. His disciples, under his instructions, damage public property at airports because he was asked, as per the rules and regulations of air travel, not to take his staff with him. The name of Sathya Sai Baba contained “Sathya”, or truth, but he did not allow anyone to truthfully examine the divine power with which he performed his miracles. When his own disciples attacked him, he had to hide in the bathroom, and when all the assailants were securely locked in a room, he reportedly came out and shot them all. Nobody dared utter a word about it. Though accused of sexual molestation of boys and young men by foreign devotees, for a long time nothing was done about it. They amass enormous wealth which goes into various trusts controlled by members of their own families or by trusted devotees who manage all the affairs of the babas in complete secrecy.

They own modern luxurious cars, huge estates, at times even private aerodromes. When assessed on the real criteria of spirituality such as restraint, morality, non-acquisitiveness and purity of character, their masks drop.

In contrast to such babas, we have the great Gadge Baba in Maharashtra. He collected crores of rupees and spent each rupee in improving the life of common people. He was an illiterate man, but kept an account of every rupee that came into his coffers. All he owned was a staff, the tattered clothes on his body and a piece of a broken earthen pot that he carried on his head. When he came to know that his wife and daughter were accommodated in a room of an asylum built from donations given to him, this flawless saint actually went there and threw both of them out. He swept village after village with a broom during the day, and at night awakened the villagers through sermons that attacked superstitious belief. He taught that humaneness was the only true religion. Another such saint was Vinoba Bhave. He walked over the whole country for a full twelve years, entreating people to donate land, and collected forty-two lakh acres of land to distribute to the landless poor. During the whole period of his travels, he wore only a dhoti and a towel on his shoulders. While travelling through various provinces, he learned the local language. He knew well at least twelve Indian languages. All his life he remained a bachelor and did not own any property. These shining examples distinguish the lustrous, true spirituality of certain people from the cheap, phony spirituality of other babas and buvas.

ANiS opposes miracle-mongering because it plays a crucial role in creating a false culture. Swami Vivekananda has clarified this very well when he was asked by American news media to perform miracles. In reply to their demand he roared, “I am not a miracle-monger. Some incidents do baffle our senses but they too occur according to natural laws. But the mind under a spell is convinced that they are real. Wise men never indulge in such fooling around.”

That mind which falls prey to buvabaji and miracles engenders a kind of mental slavery. A society of such people cannot face any problem with confidence or complete any task with courage and perseverance.

So to bring society back on the track of self-respect and belief in one’s own effort as well as fearlessness, there is no way out but to oppose the miracle-mongering of the buvas and babas.

According to religious traditions, miracles can be performed by yogis with the siddhis (superhuman powers) they acquire through their yogic strength. But religious traditions also mention that people should not be fooled by these siddhis, and therefore, should not endeavour to acquire them; these siddhis should, in fact, be shunned because they are malevolent. Our saints have in the past entreated us repeatedly not to get trapped in the web of siddhis and miracles, because it is a sure-shot way to deterioration and ruin. Truly religious men have always opposed miracle-mongering. Those who perform miracles and gather disciples are chastised in the literature of the saints. Sathya Sai Baba was famous for producing golden chains from thin air quite frequently and with ease. Let us suppose for a moment that he did possess supernatural powers. Then the question arises, “What had this baba done to reduce the bankruptcy of our nation?” We experience droughts and severe rainfalls in many parts of our country, both destroying life and property. But no baba, so far, has even attempted to bring rain during droughts, or stop the torrents when they inundate vast regions. The reason why they are not able to do this is simple. There is no such thing as supernatural power to begin with; and the babas/buvas do not possess any power at all. To pursue such babas/buvas with devotion is not religious behaviour.

Excerpted with permission from The Case For Reason: Understanding the Anti-superstition Movement, Narendra Dabholkar, translated by Suman Oak, Westland (to be published in September)

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

