Kerala Floods

Designed to fail: Not just Kochi, many of India’s major airports are vulnerable to disaster

Airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur and Tirupati have been planned and designed in flagrant disregard of environmental common sense.

by 
Kochi airport was built after diverting a tributary of the Periyar river | Reuters

In July, Kerala’s Kochi airport received the United Nation’s highest environmental honour for being the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. In August, most of its solar panels were reportedly damaged in floods that shut the airport for two weeks.

The flooding was not surprising since the airport, opened in 1999, was built after diverting a tributary of the Periyar river as shown in the map below.

In the past, bad planning and design have led to the shut down of major airports, including Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Yet, not much has been learned from such disasters: a new airport is being built by diverting the Ulwe river near Panvel Creek in Navi Mumbai.

Here are some of India’s other airports that are vulnerable to disaster because they have been planned and designed in flagrant disregard of environmental common sense.

Mumbai

Both the Mumbai airport’s runways obstruct the flow of the Mithi river. The first runway, along with the taxiway, extends over a culvert on the river while the second encroaches upon the river itself. When the river flooded in 2005, the airport had to be closed.

Chennai

In 2011, the Chennai airport’s second runway covered a culvert on the Adyar river. In December 2015, when heavy rainfall led to water from the Chembarambakkam lake being released into the Adyar, the airport was one of the first major installations to be completely flooded.

Jaipur

Jaipur’s second runway was completed in 2016. Like in Chennai and Mumbai, the runway was extended on a water channel connecting a series of tanks in the city.

Tirupati

The airport in Renigunta is built between a series of tanks. As these maps show, it encroaches on lake beds, which are also threatened by much built-up growth and plotted development.

Visakhapatnam

The entire roof of the Visakhapatnam airport was damaged in the 2014 Hudhud cyclone. India’s eastern coast is prone to strong cyclonic winds. Why was the roof not designed to withstand them?

Navi Mumbai

Not learning from disasters recent and past, the Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built by filling and diverting the Ulwe river flowing into the Panvel creek. The landfilling is already causing flooding in nearby villages.

New Delhi

The airport’s swanky new terminal, T3, was built on one of the lowest points of the chosen site. The graph below represents the cross section along the red line marking the location of Terminal 3. It shows that when it rains, water from surrounding higher grounds flows to this point, the reason for the airport’s flooding in 2011 and 2013.

Teja Malladi leads the Geospatial Lab and is part of the Risk Lab at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements. He works in the fields of natural hazard and risk and vulnerability assessment using remote sensing and GIS.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.