health report

Are shishas harder to quit than cigarettes?

A study in Pakistan found that a common drug that helps people quit cigarettes did not work for shisha smokers.

by 
A picture taken on April 24, 2018 shows Iranians smoking waterpipe hookah (shisha) at a coffeeshop in the bazaar in the city of Tabriz in Iran's northwestern East-Azerbaijan province. | Atta Kenare/AFP

Smoking shisha is very popular, particularly among young people. And despite what many people believe, it is highly addictive. In fact, a drug commonly prescribed to help people quit smoking cigarettes does not seem to work for shisha smokers, our latest study shows.

Given that shisha is often smoked with friends and family, its addiction may be more than just physical. This strong social element to the addiction may be the reason the smoking cessation drug, varenicline, which is effective for cigarette smokers, doesn’t have the same effect on daily shisha smokers.

Traditionally smoked by older men in West Asia and South Asia, shisha has now gained popularity around the globe. Shisha cafes and bars have opened in most cities in Europe and the United States in recent years. Flavoured brands, such as fruit shisha, have become particularly popular with young people who are attracted to shisha’s romantic allure – it is seen as fashionable and exotic.

Addictive and harmful

In a shisha (also known as a waterpipe or hookah), tobacco is burned using charcoal. The smoke passes through a water-filled bowl and leaves through a hose. By inhaling at one end of the hose, a vacuum is produced that makes smoke pass through the water to the smoker.

There are two common misconceptions about shisha smoking. The first is that it is less harmful than cigarettes as the smoke is believed to be “cleansed” while passing through water. The second is that it is less addictive than cigarettes.

Both assertions are wrong. Shisha smokers inhale large quantities of harmful particles and are at risk of the same diseases as cigarette smokers, including a variety of cancers. In fact, during a single session of shisha, one can inhale several times more nicotine, carbon monoxide and cancer-causing chemicals than a single cigarette.

Between shisha smoking sessions, smokers show cravings and withdrawal symptoms just like cigarette smokers, even with infrequent use.

Quitting shisha

There has been very little research done on ways to help shisha smokers quit successfully. Approaches such as counselling and medication are usually successful in getting cigarette smokers to quit, but have shown little promise with shisha smokers, so far.

For our study, we recruited 500 shisha smokers in Pakistan. For 12 weeks, half the research participants were treated with the drug varenicline, the other half with a placebo. Both groups were also given advice on changing behaviour to help them address some of the psychological aspects of addiction.

Our results showed that varenicline was not more effective than a placebo. This study does not necessarily show that the drug did not work in shisha smokers, but, despite the willingness of participants to quit, only a minority made a serious attempt at quitting.

The study also demonstrated that shisha smokers that took part in the study were highly dependent and many smoked cigarettes as well, reducing the effect of the drug.

There are many layers to addiction, neurological and psychological, and one of the things we found in this study is that the social aspect of smoking shisha played a significant role in its appeal. Almost 90% of the study participants smoked shisha with their family or friends.

More controls needed

Strong tobacco control policies are needed to break the social norms of shisha smoking alongside conventional medication and counselling.

The way tobacco is sold and bought for shisha consumption means that standard packaging with graphic health warnings either doesn’t exist or doesn’t have an impact.

Inconsistent policies for tobacco price and taxation mean that smoking shisha is still fairly cheap for most people. Shisha smokers may have a better chance of quitting if shisha smoking is less affordable and not served in cafes, bars and restaurants.

An approach, similar to that taken against cigarette smoking, to raise awareness of the risks, particularly with young people, and control its use in public spaces would be a step forward, alongside traditional quitting approaches.

Kamran Siddiqi, Professor Global Public Health, University of York.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.