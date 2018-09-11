Campus protests

‘We’ll defeat saffron agenda’: Why Kerala central university students and teachers are up in arms

They are protesting ‘disciplinary actions’ against leftist and Dalit activists which they allege are meant to crush dissent.

by 
In May, faculty members and staff of the Central University of Kerala took a pledge to defeat terrorism. | Central University of Kerala via Twitter

The Central University of Kerala is in turmoil as students and teachers protest a series of “disciplinary actions” against leftist and Dalit activists which they allege are meant to crush dissent.

They claim the university is being run by a “vindictive Hindutva regime that won’t spare anyone who raises their voice”. They have received support from a group of academics and writers, including KP Ramanunni and Sunil Elayidam. “We have to resist all fascist tendencies in the society,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

The university administration has justified its actions. Pro Vice Chancellor K Jayaprasad insisted that no student or teacher has the right to criticise any “collective decision” taken by the university. “A few people want to turn the university into another Jawaharlal Nehru University,” he said. “We will not allow that. We have taken the disciplinary actions based on evidence.”

Jayaprasad is also the Kerala vice president of the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, a think tank affiliated to the Sangh Parivar.

It all began on September 6, when the registrar dismissed T Akhil, a student of international relations and political science, for writing a Facebook post which allegedly used “filthy and abusive words” against the vice chancellor, the registrar and the warden. Akhil has since rejected the charges. “I have not written anything against the university,” he said. “This is political vendetta.”

The same day, the registrar ordered a doctoral student of linguistics from Telangana to vacate his hostel room. Ganthoti Nagaraju, a Dalit activist associated with the Ambedkar Students Association on the campus, had been arrested on August 9 for breaking the glass covering of a fire alarm in the men’s hostel. He spent six days in jail until he was bailed out.

On September 7, the vice chancellor removed Prasad Pannian as head of the department of English and Comparative Literature for publicly criticising the administration’s action against Nagaraju. His suspension order stated Pannian had violated the Central Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1964 by writing this Facebook post on August 11:

“That an act of misdemeanour has been criminalised is deeply disturbing. As far as I understand, this is a minor offence that should have been settled on the campus itself. Mr Nagaraju lost his mother a few months back and has been going through severe mental stress and agony for the past few months. He has also not been receiving his fellowship for quite some time. It is extremely saddening to know that our student is lying on the cold floor of the prison cell on charges of breaking a glass pane. I strongly condemn this arrest and appeal to the authorities to secure the release of our student immediately.”

Jayaprasad said a committee will look into Pannian’s post. “Disciplinary action may be taken against him based on the inquiry panel’s recommendation,” he added. “We have just dropped him as the head of the department.”

The Central University of Kerala was established in Kasargod in 2009. It currently has around 1,100 students pursuing 17 post graduate and research programmes.

A poster that is doing the rounds on social media.
A poster that is doing the rounds on social media.

‘It is vendetta’

Nagaraju, 28, enrolled for PhD in computational linguistics in 2015 after completing his MPhil from the University of Hyderabad, where his close friend, Rohith Vemula, committed suicide in 2016 to protest caste discrimination. Before joining a master’s course at the Hyderabad university, Nagaraju, who comes from a poor Dalit family, worked as a municipality cleaner.

His friends said he broke the glass pane in frustration over his financial condition. “He had not got the Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for many months,” said Sonu S Pappachan, secretary of the Ambedkar Students’ Association. “It was hard for him as he also has to look after his family with the fellowship money. He broke the glass out of frustration.”

For this, he was suspended from the hostel on July 9. He tendered an apology the same day but the university’s officials filed a police complaint and pressed for his arrest. He was arrested on August 9 and charged under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Now he must report to the Bekal police station every Saturday.

“He was dragged into a vehicle by plainclothes policemen,” said Pappachan. “He was treated like a criminal.”

Pappachan alleged the university authorities were taking revenge on Nagaraju for leading many student protests on the campus, including for better hostel facilities. “Now they have denied him hostel facility,” he added. “It is pure vendetta against a Dalit activist.”

Asked if Nagaraju was victimised for being a Dalit activist, Jayaprasad said he does not identify students by caste. “But I must say that many members of the Ambedkar Students Association here are from the upper castes, they are not Dalits,” he said. “The university has become a haven for drugs and alcohol. You can see plenty of condoms on the campus. We have begun the process of cleaning the campus.”

Ganthoti Nagaraju is associated with the Ambedkar Students Association.
Ganthoti Nagaraju is associated with the Ambedkar Students Association.

‘I didn’t write against university’

Akhil said he will fight the university until he gets justice. “I have done no wrong, so I have to get justice,” he said. “I will fight for it.”

He was “suspended pending an inquiry” on June 25 after posting a paragraph from his Malayalam story on Facebook. “Neither the original story nor the Facebook post contained any derogatory mention of the university,” he said. “It is a work of fiction. But the registrar suspended me alleging that it put the university in bad light.”

Akhil said the inquiry panel asked him to tender an apology at its two sittings on July 22 and August 16. “I didn’t tender any apology as I haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.

So, he was expelled. “He wrote against the university,” said Jayaprasad. “He didn’t apologise. So we expelled him.”

T Akhil was expelled after he refused to apologise, says Pro Vice Chancellor J Jayaprasad.
T Akhil was expelled after he refused to apologise, says Pro Vice Chancellor J Jayaprasad.

‘It is against service rules’

The university had issued a circular on August 14, three days after Pannian’s post appeared, asking all its employees to refrain from talking to the media. “There is a gag order on the campus,” said a teacher who asked not to be named. “You will be targeted if you express your thoughts. It is a kind of emergency.”

The teacher described it as an attack on freedom of speech and expression, “which is the backbone of Indian Constitution”. “People like Jayaprasad are here to implement the saffron agenda,” he said. “They want to control students and academics. They do not give a damn about academic excellence.”

Jayaprasad said allegations of saffronisation “will not work anymore”. “India is being ruled by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s members,” he added. “The president, vice president and the prime minister are RSS members. So allegations against that it is saffronising the education system will not work anymore.”

The students, meanwhile, plan to intensify their agitation. They organised a march on the campus on Monday night, demanding the university revoke its orders against the students and the teacher. “We will fight to defeat the saffron agenda,” said Pappachan. “It is a fight for our society.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.