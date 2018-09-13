India and the US

More Indians are living in the US on expired visas than the nationals of any other country

The number of overstaying Indian nationals went up from 8,061 in 2016 to 9,568 a year later – a 19% jump.

by 
AFP

More Indians tend to overstay their United States visa validity than nationals of any other country.

The highest number of visa overstays in the “other” category in 2017 came from India, according to an analysis of the Department of Homeland Security’s latest entry/exit overstay report by the Center for Immigration Studies, a non-profit, which favours immigration reduction. This group mostly comprises guest workers or other employment-related visas. A few “pre-immigrant” categories such as fiancées are also included.

And the numbers are only growing. Overstaying Indian nationals in this segment increased 19% from 8,061 in 2016 to 9,568 a year later.

Data: Center for Immigration Studies, 2017
Data: Center for Immigration Studies, 2017

Scores of Indian students were also staying back past their visa expiration dates. “The category with the highest overstay rate is student and exchange visitors [F, M, and J visas]. This category has twice the overstay rate of most other categories,” authors Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies, and research associate Preston Huennekens wrote. “About 40% of the student/exchange visa overstays in 2017 were from just four countries: China, Saudi Arabia, India, and South Korea.”

Department of Homeland Security figures showed that 4,400 Indian students had expired visas.

Data: Center for Immigration Studies, 2017
Data: Center for Immigration Studies, 2017

Overall, the federal agency identified just over 700,000 people who overstayed their US visas in 2017, a decline of 5% from 2016.

“Even though many of those visitors who overstayed initially were found to have eventually departed or adjusted to a legal status over a period of several months, more than 420,000 of the 2017 overstays had not done so by May 1, 2018, and are believed to have remained in the country,” the Center for Immigration Studies report said. “They may be here to work, to join family members, or for criminal or other nefarious reasons.”

Overstating numbers?

However, experts warn that the Center for Immigration Studies’ claims are not much cause of worry.

“Ignore CIS. They start with the presumption that the only cure for an overstay is immediate deportation. That’s not the law and never has been,” said Hassan Ahmad, a Northern Virginia-based immigration lawyer who serves on the boards of various state and local agencies and non-profits advising on immigration policy. “They further attempt to overstate the numbers by ignoring the actual numbers of lawful admissions, and then blame DHS for understating the ‘problem’.”

Ahmad added, “it is not surprising CIS takes such a hard-line view, since their policies are informed by white nationalist ideologies such as eugenics and population control.” The Center for Immigration Studies has been classified as an anti-immigrant hate group and has been known to hype the criminality of immigrants, among other things.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.