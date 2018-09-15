political churn

As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar takes ill again, BJP’s allies demand control of government

The opposition Congress claims the disarray is a ploy by the BJP to dissolve the Assembly and call fresh elections.

by 
Via Facebook

Soon as Manohar Parrikar was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday morning, a scramble for control broke out in Goa’s ruling coalition. Ill health has kept the chief minister away from office for much of the time since he took charge in March 2017.

Parrikar had barely left when the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s two ruling partners, staked its claim to the chair, contending that the “senior-most member of the cabinet” should get to run the government in the chief minister’s absence. The party obviously meant its own minister, Ramkrishna Sudin Dhavalikar.

The suggestion was swiftly shot down by the other ally, Goa Forward Party, as well as the independent minister, Govind Gaude. Unsurprisingly, it did not find favour with the BJP either. “What is the meaning of senior-most leader?” BJP legislator Nilesh Cabral asked, adding that his party has several ministers with “longer legislative experience” than Dhavalikar.

He said the BJP Legislature Party will meet on Monday to “find an acceptable solution” to the leadership vacuum. “Right now, the chief minister’s health is our priority,” Cabral added.

The Goa BJP expects senior leaders from the party’s central unit to arrive on Sunday to discuss the situation with 11 of the party’s 14 MLAs. In addition to Parrikar, two other BJP legislators are currently in hospital – Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar.

‘Political ploy’

Seizing upon the disarray in the ruling coalition, the Congress said the “ugly game of power” has exposed the greed of the BJP and its allies. The opposition party also taunted the BJP for having no “trusted lieutenant” to take charge while the chief minister is away.

The Congress also alleged that “this confusion of epic proportions” was a political maneuvre by the BJP to dissolve the 16-month old Assembly and hold fresh elections. “We have already cautioned Honourable Governor Mridula Sinha about a possible ploy by the BJP to fraudulently impose President’s Rule through the backdoor,” said the party’s state president Girish Chodankar. “We urge her once again that the Congress should be given an opportunity to form a stable government in Goa, in view of the prevailing political chaos.”

Chodankar said while his party sympathises with the chief minister “as far as his health is concerned”, his act of “snatching away the mandate given to the Congress in the 2017 Assembly election and his mismanagement of all major issues, including mining, food adulteration, pollution, casinos, unemployment has driven Goa to the edge”.

After the elections to the 40-member assembly, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party, with 17 seats. The BJP won 13 seats, but moved to form the government in an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.