Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar will travel to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS, say reports

He has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the past few months.

A file photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar | IANS

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday for treatment. “He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment,” PTI quoted a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office as saying.

The 62-year-old Bhartiya Janata Party leader, who returned to India in June after three months of treatment in the United States for a pancreatic ailment, decided to travel to the national Capital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised him to undergo a few tests at the facility, The Times of India reported.

Speculation about Parrikar’s resignation have been rife since Thursday, when reports claimed he had been admitted to a hospital in Candolim. The chief minister has reportedly spoken to BJP President Amit Shah and offered to step down from his post after expressing his inability to continue working, unidentified officials told NDTV. The party will send a team to Goa on Monday to “explore alternatives”, the officials added.

Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 16 with abdominal pain and food poisoning. He was then taken to Lilavati Hospital, and was discharged on February 22.

He left for the United States in March. He travelled there again in August for a follow-up health review. On August 23, a day after his return, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for another checkup.

On Wednesday, the Goa Congress wrote to the governor alleging that the chief minister may dissolve the Assembly before its term ends as he was “losing grip” over his allies. Earlier this month, the Opposition party demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the state, claiming it was facing a “constitutional crisis” in Parrikar’s absence.

