The Weekend Fix: The BJP’s subversion of democracy and nine other reads

Although no city has been spared by terrorists, some areas of Pakistan are seriously lacking in the state’s outreach and are beyond the control of Islamabad, explains Khaled Ahmed in Indian Express.
In the recent row over the “autonomous corporation” status of the Prasar Bharati, the fate of state broadcasters like All India Radio is in a deadlock, writes Coonoor Kriplani in Economic and Political Weekly.
It seems that a pivotal moment in our political life is approaching, with the BJP and its allied organisations embarking on a strategic course that is far more ambitious and combative than in 2014, seeking as it does to alter the fundamental postulates of the democratic framework of the Indian nation, says Malini Parthasarathy in The Hindu.
To ban the term “Dalit” that has now come to be identified with the political awareness of an oppressed community is in itself caste oppression, writes Jeya Rani in The Wire.
The Indus may be Pakistan’s jugular vein, yet a visionless and water-stressed India has allowed the Indus Water Treaty to hang like the proverbial albatross from its neck, points out Brahma Chellaney in Hindustan Times.
The weight of the world sits on our bosom, simply leaving no time to argue with the people who have harmed you. That’s a Black woman’s life, says Brittany Packnett in Elle on the controversy surrounding the US Open finals and Serena Williams.
Secrecy and speechifying, collegiality and hierarchy, exceptionalism and opulence mark the Supreme Court of the United States. An extract from David A Kaplan’s The Most Dangerous Branch: Inside the Supreme Court’s assault on the Constitution.
We have to name the crimes against the Rohingyas, Palestinians, and Kashmiris what they are: genocide, apartheid, and colonialism, Azeezhah Kanji and David Palumbo-Liu write in Jacobin.
In Esquire, Rose Minutaglio narrates the real life incident claimed to be the inspiration behind the new horror flick ‘The Nun’.
In the Guardian, a panel of writers weigh in on the 10th anniversary of the event that marked the financial crisis of 2008.
In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.
Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.
Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.
Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.
In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.
Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.
Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.
Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.