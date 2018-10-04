Comedy collective All India Bakchod released a statement stating they will make their videos featuring stand-up comedian Utsav Chakraborty unavailable for public viewing till an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment yield any result.

“The accusations describe a pattern of behaviour that is unacceptable, and we at AIB [All India Bakchod] condemn Utsav’s alleged behaviour,” the statement said.

On YouTube, Chakraborty has been a prominent part of All India Bakchod’s Honest Engineering Campus Placements videos. Additionally, he was part of the writing team of the comedy-talk show Son of Abish which is hosted by All India Bakchod member, Abish Mathew. According to a clarification by the group, Chakraborty had stopped being a part of it since the end of 2016.

The can of worms was opened by a Mumbai-based writer when she responded to one of Chakraborty’s tweets where he called out the employees of an Indian tobacco company for running aboard a cruise ship and creating havoc.

The Mumbai Police responded to the allegations, saying that they will be looking into the matter immediately. The accusations involve stories from survivors including one which involves Chakraborty trying to flirt with a 17-year-old girl.

Chakraborty did not respond to Scroll.in’s request for a response but posted on Twitter, saying that while not discrediting anyone, he would like to provide context to the allegations in the near future.

According to the allegations, Chakraborty had either sent sexually explicit photos to women or requested their nude photos from them. His modus operandi, according to the allegations, seemed to be sending vulgar images through Snapchat, a messaging app where images get automatically deleted as soon as the intended viewer of a photo sees them.

From the stand-up community, comedian Ashish Dash alleged that Chakraborty misbehaved with his girlfriend.

1/2 Utsav Chakraborty's behaviour does not surprise me in the slightest. My girlfriend ran into him at a show once & was talking about her sketch show while telling him she likes his work. He made her feel very uncomfortable by rubbing his hand over her back feeling her bare back — Ashish Dash (@iAshishDash) October 4, 2018

A few stand-up comedians condemned Chakraborty and expressed disgust at the culture of harassment bubbling underneath the stand-up comedy circle.

I've just read up on the allegations against Utsav, I'm just speechless. Women will be silenced no more. More power to those who spoke up. #TimesUp — Supriya (@supaarwoman) October 4, 2018

Some Twitter users insinuated that All India Bakchod, which frequently featured Chakraborty and worked with him, knew about the comedian’s behaviour with women. Some dug up old tweets of All India Bakchod members to target the group.

Will people finally realise that AIB are a bunch of scumbags who are out there to score brownie points and not really have any concern over any social issues. They knew all along that Utsav was a predator, yet kept him onboard and gave him work. — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) October 4, 2018

I will never understand this side of aib and other liberals.



Modi announces something- they find a flaw and makes a video/meme on it within 3 seconds of it and posts it.



A stoner from their family sends a dick pic to a girl- silence like chernobyl abandoned site. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) October 4, 2018

I urge all of us to unfollow #AIB from all social media platforms. #AIBalatkaris — Mitali G Vasvani (@m_g_vasvani) October 4, 2018

In the middle of this, an old tweet cropped up on Twitter where Chakraborty alleged that a fellow male stand-up comedian has been “insidiously misogynist”.

He sent me this about @absolutelydanny who is also a creep for not dissimilar reasons. Disclaimer: I don't know him, I was just making a case of the "private feminism" performed in my inbox. But fuck Utsav. https://t.co/ziYP5pzP7e — 🌈 Sheena (@weeny) October 4, 2018