- In the Indian Express, Vibhuti Narain Rai, the police officer who became the chronicler of the Hashimpura custodial killings, still has unanswered questions about the murders.
- In the Hindu, Suhasini Haider argues that a sanctions waiver from the United States may be a hollow victory for India.
- Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s re-entry into government smells strongly of Chinese influence, writes Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury in the Economic Times.
- Former editor and minister of state MJ Akbar has been accused of rape. It’s time to stop talking about his “legacy”, writes Barkha Dutt in the Hindustan Times.
- This editorial in Mint argues strongly for the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India, pointing out that any compromise on it would shake market confidence and disrupt the policy environment.
- In the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan makes notes about private universities and the bullying of the state, Ahmedabad University being a case in point.
- Ian Jack in the Guardian throws some British icons off the white cliffs: the nuclear deterrent, the monarchy, railway enthusiasts.
- Robin Wright, in the New Yorker, asks if the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi help end the ghastly war in Yemen.
- The Arab Winter is coming, writes Hassan Hassan in the Atlantic, and Gulf states asserting themselves more could be a problem for the United States.
- Also in the Hindu, Kartiki Gonsalves on how one woman’s story changed the fate of Tuturk, a tiny village on the India-Pakistan border.