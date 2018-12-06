American non-profit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals stirred up a hornet’s nest on social media on Wednesday after it proposed a list of alternatives to common phrases and idioms that reference violence against members of the animal kingdom. PETA argued that it was time to recognise “speciesism”, or anti-animal phrases in daily conversations.

However, the essence seemed to have been lost in the messaging, with a lion’s share of social media users finding much fodder for humour, sarcasm and most of all, animals puns, in PETA’s post. Among PETA’s proposals was to replace the phrase “Bring home the bacon” with “Bring home the bagels” and “Beat a dead horse” to “Feed a fed horse”.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

Some on Facebook and Twitter pointed out the fallacy in some of PETA’s proposed phrases.

If you think that's bad, overfeeding a horse is VERY serious. Horses will not stop and overeat to the point of bloating, which can cause Colic (blockage of the intestines) and possibly DEATH. For shame Peta, for shame 😏 — TJskillz (@TJskillz169) December 5, 2018

Ok the whole point of the saying "curiosity killed the cat" is a lesson to keep people from being too curious.



If you actually used "curiosity thrilled the cat" it would have the opposite effect — Jon (@jonmaster11) December 5, 2018

A test tube is not analogous to a guinea pig. A guinea pig is a test subject. A test tube is not. You don't test things on a test tube to see how the test tube reacts.



Basic literacy seems like a reasonable expectation of someone proposing to change language. — Ivo Vegter (@IvoVegter) December 6, 2018

I'm a bird enthusiast/owner, and am quite offended by this tweet. Sugar is INCREDIBLY bad for birds. If you feed a bird a scone, you're going to give them severe intestinal problems and possibly kill them.



Also go fuck yourself. — Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) December 5, 2018

Some wondered about the fate of other idioms.

Can we still let the cat out of the bag, or should we just keep him in there?? — Matt VanderLeek (@MattInstaller) December 5, 2018

Can we still address the elephant in the room? — Kyle Irps (@real_irps) December 5, 2018

Several tongue-in-cheek alternatives were proposed.

Instead of “the lion’s share”, just say “Brian’s hair”.



Instead of “let the cat out of the bag”, just say “make a cravat out of the flag”



Instead of “hold your horses”, just say “The Hulk endorses”



Instead of “one-trick pony”, just say “Neill Blomkamp”



It’s so simple, really. https://t.co/oSNJOuWApR — Dr. Jens Foell (@fMRI_guy) December 5, 2018

Yeah, I’ll start saying that shit when figs fry! https://t.co/CZ0UdlQzR5 — _katadams (@_katadams) December 5, 2018

Instead of “you really screwed the pooch” you can say “you really made love to that 4-legged family member”. Did I do that right? — The Curran (@Curranism) December 6, 2018

Instead of: Say:

“Get off your “Make friends

high horse” with a shorter

horse” https://t.co/O1wcFizz7B — Scott Barolo (@sbarolo) December 5, 2018

Curiosity thrilled the cat! https://t.co/eAySyiwLQl — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 4, 2018

You can lead a well hydrated horse to water, but he wont need to drink it — Andrew Hughes (@andymachughes) December 5, 2018

instead of having beef with each other we should have tofu — Sam Curtis (@curtis_1618) December 5, 2018

“More than one way to skin a cat” becomes “more than one way to pet a cat” — jingle britt Ⓥ ❄️ (@brittpoteett) December 5, 2018

Many criticised the premise altogether, considering it futile. A common refrain was that PETA should have had “bigger fish to fry”.

We love animals but this is kookoo bananas. — Midnight Order (@TheMidnightOEU) December 5, 2018

I fixed it! Enjoy :) pic.twitter.com/Fc3nWn2jgo — Lance Faltinsky (@lancefaltinsky) December 6, 2018

The nitty gritty of it is, I think Peta really got the dogs bollocks on this. There are literally vipers nests of sick little puppies, having a whale of a time trying to make a monkey out of those who want to move activism beyond the usual batshit load of old cock and bull. — M. J. Julyan (@M_J_Julyan) December 5, 2018

Animals also cannot be offended by words at all. — Mankey (@StrongNerd81) December 5, 2018

Surely y’all have bigger fish to fry — Rachel :) :) :) (@rachelsmiley5) December 5, 2018

A social media user pointed out that there were many anti-human phrases too, which might need correction next. A few others criticised PETA for not taking into account the feelings of plants, who had replaced bulls in the revised list.

That’s heightist — Hank (@wedison0) December 5, 2018

Taking a flower by the thorns sounds a bit rough that could really hurt me. And don’t forget, bagels have feelings too 😢 — Holly Hardy (@Holly_Hardy_) December 6, 2018

Others racked their brains for all the animal phrases they could think of.

Just hold your horses...I was watching this like a hawk, and I think I've read the lion's share of the responses. This really gets my goat, though. You seem to be mad as a March hare! I'm not being pig-headed, nor going to the dogs, but I think I'm quitting this post cold turkey. — JustMolly (@MollyJane7466) December 5, 2018

So @PETA has a beef with the English language now? Not sure what's at steak here? A group whose meat and potatoes is animal welfare would have bigger fish to fry. Are they ducking real issues because their chicken or do they just not want to end up with egg on their face? https://t.co/IxXSBLflCl — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) December 5, 2018

You have cat to be kitten me right now.



They have no koalafications.



If we don’t stop, will they beat us with their bear hands? https://t.co/tZL2g6Gr1W — highheels&fields (@lesleyraekelly) December 5, 2018

Amid the jokes was some more serious backlash against PETA for a follow-up tweet that seemingly equated anti-animal language with concerns like racism, homophobia and ableism. Some also pointed to previous controversies surrounding PETA, including criticism over its euthanisation statistics.

Any chance you had of getting my respect is gone @peta. This tweet of yours, equating “speciesism” with racism, homophobia and ableism is deeply disturbing. https://t.co/J3ltQo1GwK — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) December 5, 2018

PETA is always conflating their work with the struggles of black people, queer people, and other people of color I’m so glad I just had steak for lunch — Ira (@ira) December 4, 2018

Killing pets in shelters —okay. Metaphorically killing birds with a stone — bad. — I Make Things from Mud (@susmcturn07) December 6, 2018

In response to the criticism over seemingly conflating issues, PETA spokesperson Ashley Byrne told Washington Post that it was “not a competition”. She added, “Our compassion does not need to be limited. Teaching people to be kind to animals only helps in terms of encouraging them to be practice kindness in general.”