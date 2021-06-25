On June 1, United States President Joe Biden issued a proclamation designating June as National Immigrant Heritage Month. The decision comes at a time hate crimes against immigrant communities, especially Asian Americans, are rising in the country.

In his statement, Biden emphasised the need to “reflect on the leadership, resilience, and courage shown by generations of immigrant communities” in the US. “We honour the sacrifices made by immigrants who serve on the front lines of the pandemic as health care providers, first responders, teachers, grocers, farmworkers, and other essential workers. It was these same immigrant families and communities of colour who were disproportionately struck by the virus.”

According to an estimate by the US Census Bureau, 5.9% of the US population identifies as Asian. More than 4 million people of Indian origin now live in the US.

To celebrate National Immigrant Heritage Month, many US citizens of Indian heritage took to Twitter to recall the stories of their parents. They included Dr Vivek Murthy, the country’s surgeon general, and Sabrina Singh, Vice President Kamala Harris’s deputy press secretary.

Here are a few accounts from Twitter.

Thinking today of my parents and the many immigrants like them who sacrificed so much to come to America and build a better life for their children. Eternally grateful to them. #ImmigrantHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/qDfWpXbAdU — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 14, 2021

This #ImmigrantHeritageMonth I’m honoring my mom and dad who moved from India. Because of their hard work and sacrifices, I was able to follow my dreams. Thanks Mom and Dad for all you’ve done for me. pic.twitter.com/4kHGvCcufO — Sabrina Singh (@SabrinaSingh46) June 3, 2021

Feeling grateful for the leap my Dad took leaving his home in India for Ohio to pursue an education, meet his love, and build a strong foundation for our family. Because of his courage, I have the opportunity to serve our great nation at the White House. #ImmigrantHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/fQ9BagyISb — sonia aggarwal (@cleantechsonia) June 4, 2021

This #ImmigrantHeritageMonth I’m thinking about my parents who came here from India and all the other #AAPI immigrants who sacrificed so much in hopes for a better life in this country.



I’m only where I am today because of my Ma and Baba ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9JCqFbpyAw — Megha Bhattacharya (@mbhattacharya46) June 4, 2021

This #ImmigrantHeritageMonth I sit at my desk in the @WhiteHouse working for the first Black & South Asian female @VP. I think of my mom and dad who migrated from India. They, like many #AAPI families sacrificed so much to give their children a chance at the American dream. pic.twitter.com/oPyxSelMbe — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan46) June 4, 2021

