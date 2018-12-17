The results of elections in five Indian states last week saw a dramatic change in the country’s political map, with three Congress chief ministers now in place in Hindi-belt states that were all previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Though the Congress was booted out in Mizoram and K Chandrasekhar Rao registered a thumping victory in Telangana, most of the headlines focused on the North Indian states because of the straightforward BJP vs Congress contests in all three.

The results themselves were significant – especially because the Congress managed to come to power in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh after 15 years of BJP rule. But they were also being viewed through the prism of general elections, which are due in 2019. From this lens, the results were something of a semi-final, suggesting that the BJP’s North Indian hegemony is not as secure as many expected and that the Congress as well as the wider Opposition may be able to give it a fight.

Here’s a quick guide to the results from across the Indian media.

For the first time since 2014, saffron shrunk on the map of India, with a huge section of the Hindi belt flipping to the Congress.



Both the Hindustan Times and Mint provided simple analyses of the results, using charts to explain how the Congress had recovered from historic lows and how the BJP has lost significant seat share in the Hindi states.

Gilles Verniers pointed out how fewer women Members of Legislative Assembly found place in the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assemblies, in part because of poor distribution by the parties. He also used the data to show how upper castes still dominate the Hindi belt.



Two analyses also find that, while the Bharatiya Janata Party’s losses may have been higher in rural and agriculture-dominated areas, its popularity has dropped across various demographics and urban areas too.



Some analysts took a closer look at what the statistics from the results were telling us.

The BJP actually got more votes in total than the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, but pulled in fewer seats, a phenomenon that does not happen often in India. The Quint looked at how this actually worked.

The BJP witnessed larger reverses in constituencies with a larger share of farmers. Farmer unrest and low food prices are taking their toll. https://t.co/RU87PyDwP5 pic.twitter.com/8dri7wsboO — Milan Vaishnav (@MilanV) December 12, 2018

Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rallies or the constituency visits by Congress President Rahul Gandhi actually make a dent in those areas? A Mint analysis found that Gandhi had been much more active on the campaign trail and that his speeches were indeed starting to make more of an impact.

A big question ahead of the elections was whether the Congress should have secured a tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has a small but loyal support base in all three states. The Hindustan Times found that the BSP continued to play spoiler – meaning its vote share in constituencies was bigger than the winning margin – to the big two parties in all three states, but is also facing a decline in its own popularity.



Was this a social media election? It is hard to quantify the impact of engagement online, especially since much of the outreach happens through WhatsApp, but the Hindustan Times found that Rajasthan was the only state where higher engagement on Facebook translated into electoral popularity.



What would India look like if the results from the last four-and-half-years of state elections were translated into a national scenario? The Brookings Institute mapped out the picture, with a number of caveats.



