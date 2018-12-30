Surveillance state

The order, no doubt, is a threat to individuals who generate, store and disseminate their views on issues of public interest and also those who choose to document their private thoughts in electronic form just as the previous generation maintained diaries (“Centre’s order on computer surveillance threatens right to privacy, experts say”). As usual, the government has invoked national interest as justification for the order. Through Aadhaar, the government has in its possession identity data of almost the entire population. Now, the government is out to monitor our thoughts also. Nothing escapes the watchful eye of the state in India. – P Vijayachandran

***

It is not disputed that security of the country is of prime concern. But the government’s new order does not lay down the conditions under which such surveillance of private information can be accessed and safeguards to avoid the order’s misuse. Though the old order was introduced in 2009, the feeling of being threatened did not exist. As a parallel example, when Aadhaar was introduced, it had a narrower scope. But this government extended it to so many services that that the Supreme Court had to take up the matter and guarantee fundamental rights under the Constitution. – SN Iyer

Intolerance remark

Naseeruddin Shah’s comment over growing intolerance is genuine (“The Daily Fix: The vicious reaction to Naseeruddin Shah underscores shrinking space for minorities”). There’s consensus among the well-wishers of this country that this growing intolerance will harm national integrity and trust in the rule of law in this great nation. However the treatment Shah has received from the ruling BJP suggests that the party and its affiliates are only interested in the electoral politics and not in the diversity and integrity of the nation. – Rehan Ansar

Sabarimala debate

This article only selectively represents the facts (“Sabarimala: Kerala has no will to ensure women’s entry into shrine, say thwarted female pilgrims”). There is a mention of the Women’s Wall Event. What has not been mentioned are the observations from Kerala High Court on how this should be conducted. There is no mention of the Ayyappa Jyothi Event that is being planned by those who oppose the Women’s Wall Movement. There is an interview with the leader of the organisation who tried to enter the Sabarimala Shrine, but no comments from anyone who opposes the organisation’s efforts. They have all put under a blanket label of “mob”.

When both the aspects of a debate are presented, it helps the reader have an informed view of what is happening around us. – Pradeep PC

Representation question

While this article raises some valid points, there is one aspect that it totally ignores – the near-complete absence of Muslim faculty members at the IIMs (“IIMs have used autonomy for self-aggrandisement, says professor pushing for faculty diversity”). After reading this article, I went through the listed faculty directories of all IIMs (except Rohtak and Hamirpur, as the websites weren’t working) and saw that only five core faculty memebers were Muslim. This dearth of Muslims can also be seen even the visiting faculty and teachers for elective courses are offered by the institutes. If we are talking about diversity, then why is there no discussion on religion? – Ahmed Ashhar

***

The interview with the IIM Bangalore professor is an eye opener. His views on being responsible corporate citizens are much needed. We do not want to go the American way, where chasing money at any cost, even family, is legitimate.

The IIMs look at themselves as the Indian equivalent of Western business schools. The difference, not acknowledged by them, is that the Indian taxpayer funds the IIMs. Hence, IIMs have a holistic responsibility towards Indian citizens and not just to enriching themselves.

Indian citizens, therefore, have concerns that need to be addressed within the business models taught at IIMs.

His concern about environmental pollution and social diversity are a reality of the Indian citizens and should be adopted wholeheartedly with a responsibility. This, along with other concerns, like environmental destruction due to industrial activity and others, will make Indian IIMs global leaders in progressive and responsible business models. By not addressing these realities, IIMs are wasting an opportunity to lead the world in a new kind of business model. – Rajratna Jadhav

***

I could not agree more with Deepak Malghan. The IIMs have failed the nation by deliberately trying to create islands of engineer-dominated institutions without making any contribution to faculty development in small private institutions or state universities. There are consulting assignments because company boards want brand name credibility to endorse decisions. – Sudhakar GP

Chipko movement

I read Nayanjot Lahiri’s article with a lot of interest for two reasons (“The forgotten story of how Chipko Andolan pioneer Chandi Prasad Bhatt saved Badrinath temple”). The first is that I recently visited the Badrinath shrine and the second is that I met him sometime in 1975, when his movement was being pushed in Delhi by Anil Agarwal through the Centre for Science and Environment. I am glad for such articles which ensure that his efforts are not credited to others. – R Saha

In need of aid

I am worried by news of India’s $1.4 billion aid package for the Maldives (“India declares $1.4 billion aid to Maldives”). I cannot understand the rationale behind giving so much money to another nation when our own country is struggling with financial insecurity.

When so many vital things are pending in our country for want of funds, how can people at the helm of governance act like this, that too to a country that has acted in a bitter way towards our nation, by sending back Indian workers and refusing to issue visas to them?

Who is accountable for this act of giving away such a huge sum when farmers are dying of indebtedness and victims of natural calamities are only given peanuts? – R Kanagasabai