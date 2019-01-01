It was surely a simpler time before the advent of the cell phone: how many times have we heard that complaint that young people these days just don’t get off their mobiles? But it is also true that most of us tend to take the cell phone’s many uses for granted. The “not a cell phone in sight” copypasta meme – which has been all the rage on Twitter this year – cheekily pokes fun at such “false and condescending” nostalgia for the good old days.

Twitter users have paired the meme with images of dark times throughout history. Here are some of my favourites. This one shows a group of dinosaurs “living in the moment” – on their way to extinction, perhaps – instead of sitting around, scrolling through social media applications.

not a cell phone in sight. just living in the moment. absolutely beautiful, wish we could go back pic.twitter.com/iAmo0IQepR — (not) joe (@TravusHertl) November 6, 2018

In these, shoes and tables fly as people live in simpler times:

Not a cell phone in sight, just people living in the moment pic.twitter.com/la3eLqugrz — blake waldorf ☭ (@almondtears) November 15, 2018

Do you see this? No cell phones. Just people living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/gEsKdnKxqP — the almond milk fairy (@almondmilkfairy) November 14, 2018

not a cell phone in sight. just ppl living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/xtyOCYJUzO — billy mays here with oxycontin (@VersaceCroccs) November 4, 2018

Some applied the meme to their favourite movies and television shows:

not a cellphone in sight. Just people living in the moment pic.twitter.com/yMxfTit4SI — Taylor Kim (@tk_randell) November 14, 2018