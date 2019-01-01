It’s hard to remember just one meme or video from an entire year. But in the case of this video, it was shared so much that two of my friends have reminded me of that one time in 2018 when I laughed so hard, I cried – as opposed to me crying over bad news in India and across the globe every single day.

The TV sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled by Fox in May but picked up by NBC – a moment fans of the show across the world celebrated because, in all honesty, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of those feel good, witty yet socially relevant shows. And yes, it is hilarious.

For my funniest video of the year, here is a short clip from the show in which main character, detective Jake Peralta, makes five men in a police line-up sing to the Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit I Want it That Way – and, of course, he sings along (he’s Jake Peralta, after all).

Play

Peralta and his buddy, detective Charles Boyle, are the only young, straight, white male leads in the show, and they are not macho in the least. Their colleagues – the big softy Terry Jeffords, the straight-faced gay captain Raymond Holt, and detective Rosa Diaz are my favourites – have plenty of funny moments in the show too. Here are some: