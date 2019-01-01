The year 2018, like the one before it, was filled with many ridiculous things that United States President Donald Trump said (and did). Did he just call his predecessor, Barack Obama, “Obamna”? And however did missiles become “mishiz”?

For its year-end special, Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show – which calls itself the “world’s fakest news team” tackling the biggest stories in news, politics and pop culture – picked all the meme-worthy things Trump did. This video dedicated to the American president, whose native language is English, by the way, is titled Trump’s Best Words: 2018 Edition. It naturally starts with the president saying, “I know words, I have the best words”.

Play

Here’s looking forward to a new year and even more creativity from The Donald.