Finally, a cat video compilation that “exposes” cats for what they really are. When the American metalcore band Hatebreed released Destroy Everything in 2006, little did they know the internet would someday use the song to prove that our furry friends care only about establishing themselves as the superior species.

From tearing down lovingly assembled Christmas trees and destroying toilet paper, shower curtains and table lamps, to mauling their owners and even taking down their own kin, they seem to stop at nothing.

This compilation video is undeniable proof that though your neighbourhood furball may look adorable and seem friendly and satiated with the love showered on it, it has its sights set on world domination. It makes the official Hatebreed music video, with its burly band members and guttural vocals, seem almost tame in comparison