If only for Ryan Gosling’s convulsive laughter, this Greg Davis anecdote should rank as one of the funniest moments on TV.

On Graham Norton’s talk show, Davies, a British stand-up comedian and actor who is not particularly well known outside of the United Kingdom, narrates how, as a young teacher, he traumatised a class of hearing-impaired children while trying to recover from a hangover. As confusing as that may sound, it is really hard to keep a straight face through this video.

By the end of it, Davies, ever the eloquent storyteller, has Norton’s guests in splits, including Russell Crowe and Jodi Foster but especially Gosling. Oh, and don’t miss Foster’s expression.