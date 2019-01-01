A little girl in Pakistan fighting with her mother over money given to her younger brother – but not to her – by relatives is my pick for funniest video of the year. Perhaps because it takes me back to my childhood when Eid also meant elders in the family giving us young ones festival money or Eidi. The girl in the video, who must be seven years old at the most, angrily asks her mother where her Eidi from when she was younger went. In my memories too, the amount we received went down with each passing year until it stopped altogether. Instead, I started giving Eidi to my younger cousins.

But what makes this video not just funny but interesting as well is the seriousness with which the girl compares her mother to Pakistani politicians accused of corruption for having used up her money. “Mama, you seem like Nawaz Sharif to me,” she says poker-faced, referring to the three-time prime minister serving jail time on corruption charges. Her smart banter makes my day, every time I watch the video.