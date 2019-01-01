This conversation between “Jenny” and a man in the park – nothing more can be revealed without spoilers – is hilarious no matter how many times you watch it. Performed by the Flight of the Conchords, it is an evergreen laugh riot because the lines do a marvellous job of conjuring up the entire scene, complete with the likely expressions of the characters as the story progresses.

The Flight of the Conchords is a comedy duo from New Zealand that has been together since 1998, which of course is no laughing matter. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement were students at Victoria University in Wellington when they banded together to perform funny songs. They have been at it ever since. And they are quite good too as this video shows.